Music & More guide for July 30

Editor’s note: Due to changing COVID-19 protection measures, events and dates may change. Check with the sponsoring venue before attending.
Concerts
The Spazmatics, 6 p.m. Thursday, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
Pecos & The Rooftops, 8:30 p.m. Friday, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $10 and $20.
RESCHEDULED (TBD): Dirty River Boys with Clint Allen Janisch Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, Bare Bones BBQ, 4305 S. State Highway 36, Gatesville; $17 adults, $20 under age 21.
Scratch 3 (rock), The Field across from Killeen Airport, 8 p.m. Saturday; $5.
Butch Giddens, Bubba Haze, Neon Texas and others, fundraiser for Courtnee Strickland, 1-6 p.m. Sunday, Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle. Silent/live auction, raffle, BBQ plates $10.
Upcoming
Cory Morrow with John Dempsy, 6 p.m. Aug. 6, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
CANCELED: Golden Sounds of the Platters Tribute, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.
Greater Vision, 7 p.m. Aug. 7, Wildwood Baptist Church, 5195 Cedar Creek Road, Temple; $25 and $22, available online at crimsonriverministries.com.
William Clark Green, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20; sold out.
Josh Weathers, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 8, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $10.
Stoney LaRue, 7 p.m. Aug. 13, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; six-person tables $100-$300 at outhousetickets.com.
CANCELED: “Double Trouble” — A Tribute to Elvis, 6 p.m. Aug. 15, Palace Theatre, 133 Heritage Row, Marlin; $25.
CANCELED: tobyMac, 7 p.m. Aug. 19, Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton; via TicketMaster.
Sam Riggs with Michael Carubelli, 6 p.m. Aug. 20, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
RESCHEDULED (TBD): Ray Wylie Hubbard, Aug. 21, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $20.
Casey Donahew (acoustic), 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $30.
David Adam Byrnes, 9 p.m. Aug. 22, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
Josh Ward with Carson Jeffrey, 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; free, $10 under 21.
RESCHEDULED (TBD): Roger Creager, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
CANCELED: Elvis: The Concert Years with Al Joslin and doo-wop group Shake, Rattle, and Roll, 7 p.m. Aug. 29, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $40-$20.
William Clark Green and Colby Keeling (acoustic), 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; six-person tables $100-$300 at outhousetickets.com.
Chad Cooke Band, 10 p.m. Aug. 29, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
CANCELED: Jukebox Rock, 7 p.m. Sept. 4, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $35-$20.
Jason James, 9 p.m. Sept. 5, Smiley’s Melody Ranch, 2315 Robinson Drive.
John Conlee, 7 p.m. Sept. 11, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $69-$19.
Gary P. Nunn, 8-11 p.m. Sept. 19, The Grain Drafthouse & Eatery, 110 S. Bell St., Hamilton.
Curtis Grimes, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.
Ozark Jubilee: Stars of the Grand Ole Opry, 5 p.m. Sept. 27, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $46-$19.
John Michael Montgomery, 7 p.m. Oct. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $80-$40.
Whiskey Myers Street Party with Grant Gilbert, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $25 and $35.
2nd annual Rockin’ for Youth concert with tribute bands Back in Black and Infinite Journey, fundraiser for Clements Boys and Girls Club in Killeen, 5 p.m. Oct. 10, Schoepf’s Bar-B-Que, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton; $15 in advance at outhousetickets.com, $20 at the door, ages 12 and under free.
John Mark McMillan with The Gray Havens and Strahan, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.; $25.
Sawyer Brown, 7 p.m. Oct. 22, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $79-$19.
Sean McConnell, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 22, The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St.; $15 and $20.
Ben and Noel Haggard, 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $49-$39.
Steve Wariner, 7 p.m. Nov. 1, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $99-$39.
Bryan & Katie Torwalt, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 29, 2021, Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St.
Local bands
Jennifer Pisarcik and Jon Fox, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Martian Folk, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Jason Custer Band, 9 p.m. Friday, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
David Johnson, 6 p.m. Saturday, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Armadillo Mudflaps, 8 p.m. Saturday, Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway.
Branded Heart, 9 p.m. Saturday, 5-J Dance Hall, 31727 E. McGregor Drive, McGregor; now BYOB.
Mack Abernathy, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Upcoming
Music Association of Central Texas Semi Annual Jam Session, 6 p.m. Aug. 7, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Jonna Mae, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 7, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Kenneth Parker, 6 p.m. Aug. 7, Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Venus E, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, 1509 Hewitt Drive.
TJ Bell, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 8, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Clint Allen Janisch Band, 9 p.m. Aug. 8, O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave., Temple.
Dustin Terral Band, 3 p.m. Aug. 9, Playdium Pool, 200 Playdium Drive, West.
Sky Zito & Moontide, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 14, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Sam Lee Grona & Kyle Piland, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 15, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Bobby Dean and Timeless Country, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Taqueria Mexicano Grill No. 15, 10207 China Spring Road.
Dustin Terral & Lost Heart Highway, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, The Minnow at Lake Waco Marina, 3201 Overflow Road.
Scratch 3, 6-9 p.m. Aug. 28, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
Kenneth Parker, 6 p.m. Sept. 11 Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St., Belton.
Sam Lee Grona & Kyle Piland, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 3, Fire Street Pizza, 10310 F.M. 439, Belton.
On stage
Chingo Bling with openers Jerry Garcia and Israel Garcia, Going Viral Tour, 7 p.m. Friday, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $25.
“Same Time, Next Year,” Temple Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, in-person at Temple Civic Theatre, 2413 S. 13th St., Temple, or streaming on Facebook; $20 adults, $12 students.
“Matilda: The Musical,” Vive Les Arts, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7-8 and 14-15, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and 16, Vive Les Arts, 3401 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen; $20, $18 and $15.
Saturday Night Theatre streaming fundraiser, Temple Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Facebook Live; donations accepted.
Storybook Variety Hour, 8 p.m. Aug. 21-23, Waco Civic Theatre (outdoor stage), 1517 Lake Air Drive; $5 individuals with blanket or chair, $10 families up to 6 with blanket or mat.
Art
“New work by Katie Ward” through Friday, Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. ”Cade Kegerreis: Devolved — Unity Through Evolution, Diversity and Connection,” Aug. 7-Sept. 26, Cultivate 7twelve.
“Works by Jay McMillen, Julie Pitman, Mark Kieran, Susan Sistrunk and George Giddens,” Kieran-Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. By appointment. 1-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Call 254-733-9478.
Local arts online
Waco’s Got Talent, final week, 8 p.m. Monday: Keep Waco Loud on Facebook Live.
Mayborn Museum, Baylor University. Interactive Mayborn Connect programs for instructors and youth leaders on Tuesday afternoons and Fridays; $95. Virtual “Meet the Scientists” series, “Bacteria,” 10 a.m. Thursday: Register at events.r20.constantcontact.com.
Martin Museum of Art, Baylor University. Online exhibits on Japanese woodcuts, work by Baylor Fine Arts students: baylor.edu/martinmuseum/
Historic Waco Foundation, 810 S. Fourth St. “HWF From Home” features video home tours, children’s activities, history resources (including Waco history and buildings Bingo games).
HOT Poets Society, monthly Zoom meeting: Information at @HOTpoetssociety on Facebook.
Deep In The Heart Film Festival, Sept. 24-29: deepintheheartff.com.
Etc.
Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival’s inaugural Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Extraco Banks parking lot, 1700 N. Valley Mills Drive.
West Fair and Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7-8, West Fairgrounds; $10, $5 for those 6-12 years old.
McLennan County Mud Fest (monster truck show), 7-11 p.m. Aug. 29, Riesel Lions Club, 1270 E. Frederick St., Riesel; $20, $10 children 5-12, free for 4 and younger, $10 cooler fee. Gates open 5 p.m.
Teddy Bear Picnic, Historic Waco Foundation, 2 p.m. Sept. 13, East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
An Evening with C.S. Lewis, with David Payne, 7 p.m. Sept. 16, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $55.
”Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett,” 7 p.m. Sept. 25, Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.; $75-$25.
“Walking Tales,” Heart Of Texas Storytelling Guild, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 17, Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. Fifth St.; free.
Museums/ZOO
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, $9 for children 3-12, children 2 and younger, free.
Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission: $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for children 6-12, children 5 and younger, free.
Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St. Hours: b10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $10 for adults; $8 for seniors, educators and military; $6 for students,; children 4 and younger, free.
Historic Waco Foundation house tours, East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 812 S. Fourth St. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Admission: $5.
Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5, $4 for seniors, military and students, $3 for children pre-K through sixth grade. Pop-up programs at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. daily.
Texas Sports Hall of Fame, 1108 S. University Parks drive. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission: $8 adults; $7 seniors; $6 college students; $4 students ages 6-18; children 5 and younger free.
Movies
Playing this week at the Waco Hippodrome are ”The Goonies,” “E.T.,” “Weird Science,” “The Hunt” and ”Trolls World Tour.”
★ Indicates noteworthy entertainment events in the week ahead.
