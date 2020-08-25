Waco man arrested in online solicitation of a minor sting

A Waco man was arrested Tuesday after he solicited sex from undercover McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives who posed online as children, arrest affidavits state.

Tony Michael Phillip Williamson, 30, agreed to a meeting Tuesday in which he intended to pay a girl for sex, according to an affidavit. He went to what he thought was the girl's home and was in possession of $100 when he was arrested, the affidavit states.

Around the same time as the conversations that led to the meeting, Williamson was communicating with another detective posing as a girl, officials reported.

Williamson remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday on a second-degree felony charge of prostitution of a minor and a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor. Bond information was not immediately available.

Motorcyclist dies

A 32-year-old motorcyclist died in a collision with a sedan near China Spring Road and Parker Springs Drive late Tuesday afternoon, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.

Police responded to the crash at about 5 p.m. and found the motorcyclist fatally injured, Bynum said. The occupants of the sedan were not injured and were cooperating with police, he said.

"At this point, it is too early to know the cause of crash," Bynum said. "There are no charges on anyone at this point."

Preliminary investigation shows the motorcyclist was southbound on China Spring Road, and the sedan was coming from Parker Springs Drive, he said. Police believe the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, Bynum said. Investigators were continuing to work at the crash scene Tuesday evening.