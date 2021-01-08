Emery McClendon: No, removing the president now lacks precedent

The demand to punish Trump is at a fever pitch. There are calls for the vice president and Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution in order to remove the president from office. There are also calls for Congress to impeach Trump again — this time for failing to control his supporters and allegedly inciting them to violence.

But several questions come to mind. First off, did Trump actually incite the violence? Shouldn’t the so-called “mob” be responsible for their own actions? And does this incident fit the modus operandi of Trump supporters?

These are highly relevant questions to ask, especially after a year of violent protests of the Trump administration. In those cases, antigovernment organizers were not held responsible for the actions of others despite their own violent rhetoric. Using that precedent, why blame Trump now for the U.S. Capitol protest?

And what purpose would be served by booting the president from office right now?