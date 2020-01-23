LETTERS: Lock up Republicans and throw away the key

Lock up Republicans!
Hey, Eric Mach, “Lock up Democrats!” [Wednesday, Letters] You need to get up to speed on the latest Republican talking points!
As an independent, I find it astonishing it has taken almost three years of investigation under oath to impeach our mob boss. You need to start rehearsing new talking points for the ongoing trial to remove him as president. You know, all about how he is above the law and can commit any crime he wants. So morally and constitutionally corrupted are some of us that we even cheer him on in his ethical and legal transgressions.
Unfortunately, the Trumpette litany of false information, third-person hearsay, gaudy theatrics, idiocy, self-destructive policies, bogus Obama claims, distractions and thinly veiled campaigning is not working anymore. But you still have some whoppers that might work.
You need to support Trump’s blocking subpoenas for critical and relevant witnesses to testify under oath. And block those 71 key documents because they might lend credence to any move to boot him from office. This is very important because Republican senators are having a difficult time excusing all the lying in the broader context of history and their own fast-evaporating legacies. The latest report from the General Accounting Office, in straightforward legalese, few adjectives attached, only confirms that Trump broke the law by withholding congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine, an imperiled ally.
Of course, “We the People” also suffer the consequences of his crimes, intimidation, threats, inhumanity, increased taxes, increased medical costs, all pursued amid more than 15,000 (and counting) lies. You know, while my taxes go up by thousands of dollars, he makes millions billing the government for our tax money to maintain his comfort and golfing. Real Americans see through the Trumpette cult’s lies, propaganda, alternative facts and rubbish. It’s no surprise some of us would like to see certain Republicans locked up for these crimes.
Mike O’Bric, Woodway
Rhetorical principles
On Wednesday House impeachment manager Adam Schiff made a powerful opening speech at the Senate trial of President Donald Trump, one that rhetorical critics should examine closely and portions of which might be used productively by public speaking teachers. It was deftly adapted to multiple audiences. The speech blended together a rigorously nuanced and chronologically presented story with frequent summaries and succinctly phrased overarching themes.
Schiff effectively invoked references to our nation’s origin — all of which he implied paralleled what is transpiring today. Moreover, he delineated common-sense constitutional principles enabling the audience to understand why the president should be removed from office.
Finally, each section of the speech ended with carefully crafted rhetorical questions, each designed to challenge the audience, persuading Americans and the Senate that they have no choice but to support conviction lest our democracy be threatened and our future placed in danger.
While it is not yet known if Schiff’s speech will make a difference, in my nonpartisan opinion as a scholar of communication for over 40 years, it offers an excellent example of how rhetorical principles can be used effectively in a speech addressing a highly complicated topic.
Richard Cherwitz, University of Texas, Austin