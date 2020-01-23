LETTERS: Lock up Republicans and throw away the key

Lock up Republicans!

Hey, Eric Mach, “Lock up Democrats!” [Wednesday, Letters] You need to get up to speed on the latest Republican talking points!

As an independent, I find it astonishing it has taken almost three years of investigation under oath to impeach our mob boss. You need to start rehearsing new talking points for the ongoing trial to remove him as president. You know, all about how he is above the law and can commit any crime he wants. So morally and constitutionally corrupted are some of us that we even cheer him on in his ethical and legal transgressions.

Unfortunately, the Trumpette litany of false information, third-person hearsay, gaudy theatrics, idiocy, self-destructive policies, bogus Obama claims, distractions and thinly veiled campaigning is not working anymore. But you still have some whoppers that might work.