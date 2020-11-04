Local broadcast listings

Regional TV
College Volleyball
6 p.m. — TCU at Oklahoma, Fox Southwest
7 p.m. — Baylor at Texas, Longhorn Network
LOCAL RADIO
Local Sports Talk
6 a.m. — Go Big or Go Home with "Big" Rich Richardson, 94.5 FM HD2
9 a.m. — The John Morris Show, 1660 AM/92.3 FM
10 a.m. — Game Time with Tom Barfield, Glenn “Stretch” Smith and Garrett Ross, 1660 AM/92.3 FM
Noon — Unnecessary Roughness with Ward Whites and Your Boy Q, 1660 AM/92.3 FM
3 p.m. — SicEm365 Radio with David Smoak, Paul Catalina and Craig Smoak, SicEm365.com
3 p.m. — The Matt Mosley Show, 1660 AM/92.3 FM
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!