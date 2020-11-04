 Skip to main content
Local broadcast listings
Regional TV

College Volleyball

6 p.m. — TCU at Oklahoma, Fox Southwest

7 p.m. — Baylor at Texas, Longhorn Network

LOCAL RADIO

Local Sports Talk

6 a.m. — Go Big or Go Home with "Big" Rich Richardson, 94.5 FM HD2

9 a.m. — The John Morris Show, 1660 AM/92.3 FM

10 a.m. — Game Time with Tom Barfield, Glenn “Stretch” Smith and Garrett Ross, 1660 AM/92.3 FM

Noon — Unnecessary Roughness with Ward Whites and Your Boy Q, 1660 AM/92.3 FM

3 p.m. — SicEm365 Radio with David Smoak, Paul Catalina and Craig Smoak, SicEm365.com

3 p.m. — The Matt Mosley Show, 1660 AM/92.3 FM

