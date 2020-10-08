COVID-19 outbreak shutters Waco, University high school campuses, two others

Waco High School and University high schools campuses and two specialty schools will close for a week starting Friday because of a growing COVID-19 count, officials said Thursday.
All students at the two high schools, along with the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy and the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy, will learn remotely until Oct. 19. Brazos High School, Waco Independent School District's alternative school, will remain open for students who have chosen in-person instruction.
Waco High School's football game at Waco ISD Stadium against Killeen High School will be canceled Friday night, as will University High School's game against Bryan Rudder High School, which was scheduled for Bryan.
Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon said 25 people at the four affected campuses have reported positive for COVID-19, including 14 in the past week.
“As the number of cases of COVID-19 reported at our high schools has increased, so too has the number of teachers and other employees required to quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with someone who tested positive," Kincannon said in a statement Thursday. "While most of our educators are able to teach remotely while quarantining, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space. Transitioning to fully remote instruction through next week should provide an opportunity for a reset and allow these campuses to reopen on October 19 with most employees back on campus."
She added that "most of those cases are unrelated to each other, and very few involve people who were in close contact with someone else at their campus who tested positive."
"Still, this is something we are watching very closely," she said.
Kincannon urged high school students and staff to avail themselves of free COVID-19 testing available next week at sites including Waco ISD Stadium, which offers tests from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. More information is available at wacoisd.org/covidtesting.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!