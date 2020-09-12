Friday night lights, so far

Three weeks into the 2020 high school football season, it’s clear the COVID-10 pandemic is responsible for making this the most unusual season of the modern era.
The coronavirus threat has shelved many of the traditions that go with high school football, such as shaking hands before and after games. The virus has resulted in a new set of safety guidelines from the University Interscholastic League, the governing body of athletics in Texas.
In addition to virus precautions, a sudden end to summer in the form of storms on Week 2 of the season delayed most games up to an hour, and forced some to be rescheduled to alternative sites.
The season kicks into high gear Sept. 25, when Class 6A and 5A schools begin playing across the state.
