University High School closes campus again after 12 cases reported

University High School on Wednesday once again switched to online-only instruction due to COVID-19 cases reported on campus.

University High will join Cesar Chavez Middle School and South Waco Elementary School in closing its campus until Jan. 5 after winter break, Waco Independent School District officials said.

The high school previously had COVID-19-related closures in October and November.

Principal Ricky Edison on Tuesday notified parents of University High School's latest closure.

"Since Friday morning, 12 people who have been on campus at University High School have tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote. "That includes seven people who reported testing positive (Monday) and (Tuesday). The increasing number of cases is a cause for concern. It also means that a larger number of students and staff will be out for the rest of the week after testing positive or being in close contact with someone who tested positive."

All UHS students have Chromebooks for online classes and may check out a mobile hotspot for Internet access.

UHS students who attend the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy and Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy can continue to attend those classes in person but must arrange their own transportation, he said. Edison said end-of-course exams will continue to be administered on-campus.