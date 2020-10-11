Baylor-Oklahoma State postponed until Dec. 12

Baylor hurriedly scheduled a game against Houston at McLane Stadium on Sept. 19, but it was postponed indefinitely after the Bears fell below the Big 12 minimum in a position group due to COVID-19 positive cases and contact tracing.

Baylor's next game is scheduled for Oct. 24 against Texas in Austin.

Baylor is 1-1 this season following a 27-21 double-overtime loss to West Virginia on Oct. 3 in Morgantown. Oklahoma State is the Big 12’s only unbeaten team following a 47-7 win over Kansas on Oct. 3.

Kickoff time and television coverage for the rescheduled game will be released when available.

“Though this is an unfortunate outcome, we remain determined to return to the field in the safest manner possible,” Rhoades said.

The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game remains tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12 or 19 pending game results needed to determine the championship game participants.

“In situations like this, it is best to do all that you can to break the chain of transmission to help mitigate the length of time for ongoing spread of the virus,” said Dr. Christopher J. Hostler, co-founder and co-owner of Infection Control Education for Major Sports (ICS).

ICS serves as a consultant to the Big 12 in matters related to COVID-19.

