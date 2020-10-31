Bears can't overcome slow start in 33-23 loss to TCU

Baylor’s week started with considerable drama when senior running backs John Lovett and Trestan Ebner reportedly planned to opt out of the season before the coaches convinced them to stay.
After numerous team and individual meetings, the Bears thought they were in a good place heading into Saturday’s game against bitter rival TCU.
They weren’t.
Looking lifeless at the start, the Bears quickly fell into a 30-point hole in the second quarter.
With Charlie Brewer leading an inspired comeback, the Bears gave themselves a shot in the fourth quarter, but TCU hung on for a 33-23 win Saturday at McLane Stadium.
“I think being in the locker room right now, everybody’s heartbroken,” said first-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “Everybody is upset. And everybody is frustrated. When I look into their eyes, I look at myself first and the accountability just for me to do better is certainly there. It’s something that I promised to them that I would.”
Playing the first home game since a 47-14 season-opening win over Kansas on Sept. 26, Baylor (1-3) appeared in good shape after reporting no positive COVID-19 cases for the first time in four games. An outbreak of the virus had forced the postponement of the Oct. 17 game against Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium to Dec. 12.
The Baylor players insisted they had tremendous practices during the week, but their work didn’t show most of the first half as the Horned Frogs (2-3, 2-2) opened up a 30-0 lead with 9:07 left in the second quarter.
Slow starts have plagued the Bears throughout the season.
“I think it’s been indicative so far this year, unfortunately, and it’s something we’ve attempted to address,” Aranda said. “Not well enough. I think we’re going to look at how early we’re getting to the stadium, we’re going to look at the time on our feet, we’re going to look at everything. I think we were looking at some more technical things. We need to expand that, and it’s certainly on me. So I’ll improve it.”
With Lovett wearing No. 27 and Ebner No. 41, both players were stripped of their single-digits jerseys. Lovett started the game but only ran once for three yards before going out with an upper body injury. Ebner finished with eight carries for 22 yards and four catches for 33 yards, and contributed to special teams with five kickoff returns for 149 yards.
But Baylor’s best rusher was redshirt freshman Craig “Sqwirl” Williams, who picked up 82 yards on nine carries and scored the Bears’ last touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 32-yard run.
Following a slow start, Brewer finished 17 of 37 for 203 yards and two touchdowns and was sacked five times. But Aranda said he never considered pulling Brewer out of the game.
“We talked about trying to get the ball out quicker and going tempo, and we talked about moving the pocket,” Aranda said. “And when they would go to their three-down looks, we talked about running the ball. We were able to make some plays there. A lot of Sqwirl’s runs were off of those looks.”
After the Horned Frogs opened up their 30-0 lead, the Bears finally showed some life when defensive lineman Brayden Utley recovered Zach Evans’ fumble at Baylor’s 35 with 1:23 left in the second half.
Brewer found a wide-open RJ Sneed for 39 yards over the middle to set up a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ben Sims. Baylor’s first touchdown cut TCU’s lead to 30-7 with 14 seconds left in the second quarter.
Following Darwin Barlow’s 74-yard run, Griffin Kell’s 34-yard field goal gave TCU a 33-7 lead with 10:24 left in the third quarter.
The Horned Frogs had another chance to score on their next possession, but Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard stopped Barlow for no gain on fourth-and-one at the Bears’ 31.
“It was huge,” said Baylor safety JT Woods. “Defensively that boosted our morale completely. We play for one another, so just the fact that we made that big stop so the offense can go back down and put some points on the board was a great feeling.”
Brewer went to Sims for 22 yards and connected again for a three-yard touchdown pass to cut TCU’s lead to 33-14 with 2:59 left in the third quarter. It marked the first time a Baylor tight end scored two touchdowns in a game since Justin Akers against Connecticut in 2008.
“Charlie and I have a great relationship,” said Sims, who made four catches for 40 yards. “I came in 2018. As ballgames come and go, there’s plenty of opportunity to get extra work and be comfortable with the QBs. Me and Charlie’s relationship is building up to a certain level where he will trust me on certain downs.”
Baylor kept chipping away as Brewer hit Ebner for 30 yards along the right sideline to the 8. But the Bears couldn’t cash in for the touchdown and settled for John Mayers’ 27-yard field goal to cut TCU’s lead to 33-17 with 12:58 remaining in the game.
The Bears pulled closer when Williams broke loose up the middle for his 32-yard touchdown with 10:25 remaining. However, the two-point conversion attempt failed.
“We definitely have that synergistic type of football team,” Woods said. “The offense started giving us energy and the defense started giving the offense energy. We were getting three-and-outs for them and got the energy rolling over.”
The Bears moved into TCU territory again when Williams ran for eight yards to set up fourth-and-two at the Horned Frogs’ 42. But safety Trevon Moehrig broke up Brewer’s pass to Sims on fourth down to end the threat and give TCU the ball with 6:24 remaining.
TCU picked up three first downs and ran out the clock to seal the win, but the Bears took some comfort with their second-half rally.
“I think you build off that second half,” Aranda said. “I think you build off those individual performances. You look at Sqwirl (Williams) you look at Yusef (Terry), you look at Sims. Charlie was getting into a rhythm there. I think the protection got better. Then defensively there were some three-and-outs.”
TCU opened the game on fire as Duggan hit four straight passes on the second possession, including a perfectly thrown 37-yarder to Quentin Johnston to set up Barlow’s three-yard touchdown run with 9:06 remaining. Barlow led the Horned Frogs with 117 yards rushing on 16 carries.
The Horned Frogs didn’t even need an offensive play to score their second touchdown as Derius Davis found a crease down the left sideline for a 67-yard punt return to open up a 14-0 lead with 7:54 left in the first quarter.
After La’Kendrick Van Zandt intercepted Brewer’s pass at TCU’s 40, things got worse for the Bears when linebacker-safety Jalen Pitre was disqualified for targeting.
The penalty set up Duggan’s seventh straight completion to start the game as he hit Taye Barber for a 13-yard score to stretch the lead to 20-0. Duggan hit 14 of 23 for 138 yards and a touchdown.
After Baylor was forced to punt again, a pass interference call against Baylor cornerback Raleigh Texada set up Evans’ 30-yard burst up the middle for a touchdown to push the lead to 27-0 with 13:20 left in the second quarter.
Kell’s 33-yard field goal gave the Horned Frogs a 30-0 lead.
“Obviously energy’s down,” Sims said. “No one feels good right now. Everybody wants to get to the drawing board and get back to work. At halftime we came and were like, ‘What needs to happen? What do we need to implement to give ourselves the best chance in this game?’ I thought we gave a pretty good shot in the second half.”
