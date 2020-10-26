Bears face rough schedule

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baylor men’s basketball schedule has been reduced from 31 to 27 games in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
But the Bears’ shortened schedule packs a lot of punch.
Either Baylor or Gonzaga is expected to be the No. 1 team in the Associated Press preseason poll. The two powerhouses will face off Dec. 5 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but the Bears will play several other highly ranked opponents before the Zags.
The Bears will open the season Nov. 25-26 in the Empire Sun Classic in Uncasville, Conn., in a four-team field that includes Villanova, Arizona State and Boston College.
A yet to be announced opponent in the Big 12-Big East Battle will be up next for the Bears in a Nov. 29 road game. Baylor will then play Dec. 2 in the Jimmy V Classic against a team at a site to be announced before the showdown against Gonzaga on Dec. 5 in Indianapolis.
“Definitely when we made our schedule we wanted to have a team that can handle that,” Drew said. “I know at one point (college basketball analyst) Andy Katz had Illinois, Villanova, Gonzaga and Baylor as his No. 1 seeds. Depending on who we actually play in the (Empire Sun Classic) tournament and who Jimmy V finalizes and selects, there’s a chance we play three out of those in the first five games. All the No. 1 seeds would compete. Our guys want to play against the best, they want to see where they stack up.”
The Bears will play their home opener against Nicholls State on Dec. 8 at the Ferrell Center.
Baylor will swing into an early Big 12 opener against Texas on Dec. 13 at the Ferrell Center before playing the first conference road game at Kansas State on Dec. 19.
The Bears will finish 2020 with home games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Dec. 21 and Central Arkansas on Dec. 29. Baylor will resume Big 12 play at Iowa State on Jan. 2 before returning home to face Oklahoma on Jan. 6.
The Big 12 tournament will be held March 10-13 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Game times and TV schedules will be announced at a later date.
