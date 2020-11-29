Bears hope to build on breakthrough win

The last thing Baylor coach Dave Aranda wanted to see was his team fall into a habit of losing close games.
It’s better than getting blown out, but close November road losses to Iowa State and Texas Tech still stung.
The Nov. 14 loss to the Red Raiders in Lubbock was especially painful as Jonathan Garibay kicked a game-winning 25-yard field goal as time expired.
“I think losing breeds losing,” Aranda said. “For us as coaches and a lot of the players, you fight natural instinct when something goes bad, then that is going to lead to something else going bad. If you don’t continue to fight, there’s almost like here we go again and this is what’s expected to happen and this is OK.”
The Bears proved that losing wasn’t OK as they rallied for a 32-31 win over Kansas State on Saturday night with John Mayers drilling a 30-yard field goal as time expired.
After five straight losses, the Bears finally snapped the losing cycle. Though only limited fans were at McLane Stadium on a rainy night, the celebration carried over from the field into the locker room.
“It meant everything,” said Baylor receiver RJ Sneed. “That’s what we needed, that’s the spark we needed. We went on a five-game losing streak, so you kind of forget what winning feels like. So in the locker room it was fun. It was good for the team, it was good for us individually.”
Winning their final two games will be much more difficult as the Bears will face No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman followed by a Dec. 12 makeup date against Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium.
But winning their first game since a season-opening 47-14 blowout of Kansas on Sept. 26 was an important step for Aranda’s first-year program. Mayers was especially happy to hit the last-second field goal for Baylor’s 14 seniors on senior night.
“That was for all the seniors, I hope they know that,” Mayers said. “To get a win on senior night, these guys deserve it. They’ve worked so hard this year going through everything from COVID to tough times to being shut down and tough losses.”
Charlie Brewer showed his senior leadership as he virtually willed the Bears to win. After the Bears scored six first-half points in a driving rain, they erupted for 26 points in the second half including 17 in the fourth quarter.
Brewer finished 31 of 39 for 349 yards and two touchdowns while running a career-high 23 times for 56 yards and two scores. With redshirt freshman running back Qualan Jones out with an injury after rushing for 86 yards on 21 carries against Texas Tech, the Bears needed Brewer picking up yardage with his feet.
Brewer took a pounding as he threw his body into defenders and made headlong dives to pick up extra yardage.
“There was a time there on the sidelines, multiple times, when Charlie was more animated than I’ve ever seen him,” Aranda said. “I think he was alive tonight, and our team saw that. There were a couple times where Charlie was willing the team. This was the second half and defensively we were not holding. So they were kind of matching our score with their score.
“I would go over to the defensive line or I would go over to (linebacker-safety) Jalen Pitre and I would say ‘You see what Charlie’s doing? You see he’s laying it out on the line. He is not going to allow us to lose this game.' We all said how we have a piece of that and the responsibility to uphold, and I think they all saw that.”
Brewer played brilliantly on the final drive, hitting four straight passes for 45 yards as he found Gavin Holmes for six yards, Tyquan Thornton for 10 and Ben Sims for 21 before hitting Josh Fleeks for eight yards to the 19.
After Trestan Ebner picked up six yards when he hurdled a Kansas State defender, Baylor ran the clock down to four seconds before Mayers nailed the winning field goal.
“Charlie is what defines Baylor football,” Ebner said. “He puts his all into the game. People saw him being physical and tough today, but they overlook it in the losses. They look at it in the wins. But even in the losses, he’s tough. He’s diving. He’s going out there and giving his all. Every play I’m thankful for him and get this kind of credit that he deserves.”
For the sixth time in his Baylor career, Brewer led a winning drive in the fourth quarter. His experience paid off on Baylor’s final 10-play, 57-yard drive.
“At the quarterback position, everyone’s looking at you, especially in moments like that,” Brewer said. “You’ve got to be able to show the confidence you have in your guys and to get those guys to rally around. We have a lot of confidence to do that in those situations.”
The winning 30-yard field goal was a chip shot for Mayers, who has had plenty of experience hitting clutch kicks, including a 38-yarder with 21 seconds left to seal a 23-21 win over Iowa State last season.
“Coach (Matt) Powledge asked me what my preference was,” Mayers said. “We were inside the 15-yard line at that point, and I said it didn’t matter, it’s going in anyway, we’re so close in. I think I said middle was my first choice and then right hash and then left hash. But we were so close that it didn’t really matter.”
The Bears will have plenty of areas to work on before facing the powerful Sooners, whose game against West Virginia on Saturday was postponed until Dec. 12 due to COVID-19 issues within the Oklahoma athletic department.
The Wildcats sacked Brewer seven times while the Baylor defense didn’t produce a sack. Despite Brewer’s efforts, the Bears produced just 71 yards rushing.
Preparation for the Sooners began Sunday, but on Saturday night the Bears celebrated for the first time in two months. The players weren't just happy for themselves, the wanted to win for Aranda.
“It means a lot,” Sneed said. “He’s a new head coach, he didn’t really get the full spring because of COVID. It was different this season. So I think it meant a lot to him because Kansas State is a pretty good team and they started pretty good this year. So to get that win tonight was pretty good for him.”
