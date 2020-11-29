Bears hope to build on breakthrough win

“There was a time there on the sidelines, multiple times, when Charlie was more animated than I’ve ever seen him,” Aranda said. “I think he was alive tonight, and our team saw that. There were a couple times where Charlie was willing the team. This was the second half and defensively we were not holding. So they were kind of matching our score with their score.

“I would go over to the defensive line or I would go over to (linebacker-safety) Jalen Pitre and I would say ‘You see what Charlie’s doing? You see he’s laying it out on the line. He is not going to allow us to lose this game.' We all said how we have a piece of that and the responsibility to uphold, and I think they all saw that.”

Brewer played brilliantly on the final drive, hitting four straight passes for 45 yards as he found Gavin Holmes for six yards, Tyquan Thornton for 10 and Ben Sims for 21 before hitting Josh Fleeks for eight yards to the 19.

After Trestan Ebner picked up six yards when he hurdled a Kansas State defender, Baylor ran the clock down to four seconds before Mayers nailed the winning field goal.