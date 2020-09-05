Bears thrilled to start games after uncertain offseason

After Baylor hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as head coach in January, the players he was on the verge of coaching pulled out their phones and began exploring the internet to find out who this guy really is.

Some words kept popping up over and over: Innovative defensive mind, creative tactician, relates well to players.

When he gathered the Baylor players together for the first time, they were a little shocked by how different he was from many of the loud, animated coaches they had been around.

“He came in and was like (in a quiet voice) ‘Yes, I’m Coach Aranda. I’m really glad to be here and be a part of your team,’" said all-Big 12 Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard. “It kind of took us for a shock but it was funny.”

Since then, the Baylor players have learned a lot more about Aranda’s thoughtful, studied approach to football.

In the weirdest offseason on record, Aranda and his coaching staff built their relationship with the players remotely through Zoom virtual conferences after Baylor’s campus shut down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel like he’s one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life,” Bernard said. “His intentions and kind of where he comes from and what he believes in is something I hope to get to one day.”

The players were finally cleared to return to campus in June, and have bonded a great deal during the last month of team workouts.

On Saturday, the moment they’ve all been waiting for will finally arrive when the Bears host Louisiana Tech in the season opener at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium.