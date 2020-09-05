Bears thrilled to start games after uncertain offseason

After Baylor hired LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as head coach in January, the players he was on the verge of coaching pulled out their phones and began exploring the internet to find out who this guy really is.
Some words kept popping up over and over: Innovative defensive mind, creative tactician, relates well to players.
When he gathered the Baylor players together for the first time, they were a little shocked by how different he was from many of the loud, animated coaches they had been around.
“He came in and was like (in a quiet voice) ‘Yes, I’m Coach Aranda. I’m really glad to be here and be a part of your team,’" said all-Big 12 Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard. “It kind of took us for a shock but it was funny.”
Since then, the Baylor players have learned a lot more about Aranda’s thoughtful, studied approach to football.
In the weirdest offseason on record, Aranda and his coaching staff built their relationship with the players remotely through Zoom virtual conferences after Baylor’s campus shut down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like he’s one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life,” Bernard said. “His intentions and kind of where he comes from and what he believes in is something I hope to get to one day.”
The players were finally cleared to return to campus in June, and have bonded a great deal during the last month of team workouts.
On Saturday, the moment they’ve all been waiting for will finally arrive when the Bears host Louisiana Tech in the season opener at 11 a.m. at McLane Stadium.
Though the 45,000-seat stadium will only be a quarter full due to coronavirus restrictions, the Bears can’t wait to hit the field. While other Power 5 conferences like the Big Ten and the Pac-12 elected not to play this fall, the Baylor players realize how fortunate they are to get their chance.
“It’s extremely exciting,” said Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer. “I think we’re all just glad that we’re going to play, and we’ve got to get as ready as possible and prepare as well as we can to go out there for kickoff that first game.”
Aranda will learn more about his team as the season unfolds as they try to navigate the potential impact of the coronavirus. Building depth will be more important than ever since some players will likely miss games due to COVID-19 protocol.
Here’s a position-by-position breakdown as the Bears enter the 2020 season.
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
For a first-year head coach like Aranda, there’s nothing more comforting than having a veteran quarterback like Brewer leading the team.
After taking over the starting role late in his freshman year in 2017, Brewer has shown visible resolve and toughness as the Bears improved from 1-11 to 7-6 and a Texas Bowl berth in 2018 to 11-3 and berths in the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl last season under former coach Matt Rhule.
Brewer has thrown for 7,742 yards and 51 touchdowns while rushing for 885 yards and 18 scores during his first three seasons.
But he’s also taken his share of dramatic hits as he didn’t finish three of the last four games last season due to head and neck injuries. During preseason camp, he’s worked with offensive coordinator Larry Fedora to release the ball quicker while gaining more patience in the pocket to help avoid injuries.
Fedora has been impressed with Brewer’s knowledge of the game and attention to detail.
“Whether it’s on Zoom or now when we’re actually getting to meet, the thing that I can tell you is football is extremely important to him,” Fedora said. “He is concerned about every detail of what we’re doing and why we’re doing it and what other guys are doing within the concept, so that he has a good grasp of it. He’s got great football savvy. He understands the game of football.”
Though Baylor’s backup quarterbacks don’t have much experience, both sophomore Gerry Bohanon and redshirt freshman Jacob Zeno played in some critical situations last season when Brewer went out with injuries.
“Gerry’s very intelligent, he’s a guy that understands,” Fedora said. “The thing I’ve noticed with Gerry is I was pleasantly surprised is he processes things very well and very quickly. Both Gerry and Jacob bring different things than what Charlie brings.”
Both Bohanon and Zeno threw touchdown passes in Baylor’s 30-23 overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game. At 6-3 and 221 pounds, Bohanon is a powerful runner while Zeno possesses considerable arm strength.
“Zeno’s got a great touch on the ball,” Aranda said. “And he's got great awareness of where to go with in terms of coverage-wise and what’s coming and everything else.”
Running backs
It’s no surprise the Baylor players voted for senior running backs John Lovett and Trestan Ebner to wear single digits. Lovett will wear No. 7 for the fourth straight year while Ebner switched from No. 25 to No. 1 for his senior year.
They both set a tremendous work ethic and bring versatility and experience to the backfield. Lovett has shown power and breakaway speed in rushing for 1,673 yards and 16 touchdowns in three seasons while Ebner has displayed versatility by rushing for 673 yards and six scores while making 73 catches for 932 yards and six touchdowns.
“The running backs I think are one of the strengths of our team,” Aranda said. “We’re talking to Larry Fedora about using our running backs in real creative ways. Coming from LSU, we were able to do that to a strong degree.”
Additionally, redshirt freshman Craig (Sqwirl) Williams brings some explosiveness to the backfield while redshirt freshman Jacoby Clarke could also be a factor.
Wide receivers
After starring for the Bears for three seasons, Denzel Mims is gone to the NFL after the New York Jets selected him in the second round of the draft.
But there’s still considerable talent and depth on board as veterans like Tyquan Thornton, R.J. Sneed and Josh Fleeks will play more prominent roles.
At 6-3 and 180 pounds, Thornton is a tall target with outstanding receiving skills, and is Baylor’s top returning receiver after making 45 catches for 782 yards and five touchdowns last season.
Sneed often proved his toughness over the middle as he made 42 catches for 437 yards and three touchdowns while Fleeks should become a bigger factor after making 25 catches for 262 yards and a score last season.
Senior receiver Jared Atkinson has size and speed while Gavin Holmes has enjoyed a tremendous preseason camp after missing most of the last two seasons with ACL knee injuries.
“For those that have played sports, you realize it’s not easy to come back from an injury like that,” Brewer said. “And especially two back-to-back. That takes a lot of mental toughness to get through that, and he’s done it day by day for the past two years and shows up with a positive mindset. He’s had a fantastic fall camp too. He’s a guy that is going to have a big impact this year.”
Offensive line
There’s no question the offensive line was the weakest area of Baylor’s squad as it allowed a Big 12-high 38 sacks last season.
But Aranda has liked the improvement he’s seen with veterans like center Xavier Newman-Johnson, left tackle Connor Galvin, guard-tackle Blake Bedier and guard-tackle Casey Phillips.
The addition of UCLA grad transfer right tackle Jake Burton, a two-year starter for the Bruins, will also give Baylor’s offensive line a boost.
“I’m impressed with the improvement and the attitude and the work ethic of our offensive line,” Aranda said. “I feel like it’s going to be a strength of our team, and I feel like the attitude and the edge that is developing there is a real positive for us and something that can lead out in front as compared to kind of supplementing from behind.”
After playing guard in his first three seasons on the squad, the 6-2, 315-pound Newman-Johnson’s development at center will be pivotal.
“Xavier has really shown great leadership,” Aranda said. “I’m impressed with his development. I feel like he’s grown from a leader of the O-line to a leader of the offense and has really become one of the leaders of the team.”
Baylor returns a solid group of tight ends led by junior Christoph Henle and sophomores Ben Sims and Tyler Henderson.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Baylor’s biggest rebuilding project is the defensive line after All-America junior end James Lynch entered the NFL draft and all-Big 12 nosetackle Bravvion Roy and end James Lockhart completed their senior years.
Lynch was a monster up front as he amassed a school-record 13½ sacks, nearly doubling any other defender in the Big 12 last season. Baylor is counting on Arkansas State graduate transfer William Bradley-King to help fill Lynch’s void after recording 14½ sacks in the last two seasons.
For the Bears, the 6-4, 248-pound Bradley-King will play the “jack” position as a hybrid defensive end-outside linebacker.
“I love it,” Bradley-King said. “It’s fun. You really get to show your versatility and toughness. Sometimes you’re playing true defensive end and sometimes you play true outside linebacker.”
Sophomore defensive end TJ Franklin, junior tackle Chidi Ogbonnaya and sophomore tackle Gabe Hall will be major factors this season after getting significant playing time last season. Junior linemen Ryan Miller and Rob Saulin will give the Bears some depth up front.
“I think they’ve made huge improvements,” said Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. “We’ve got a young group. I think they’re very talented, and I’m very excited about what they’re able to do.”
Linebackers
Led by Bernard, Baylor’s experienced linebacking crew will be one of the team strengths.
After Clay Johnston went down with a midseason knee injury, Bernard stepped into his spot and finished with a team-high 112 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries last season.
Bernard’s leadership has made Roberts’ first season as Baylor’s defensive coordinator much smoother.
“There’s a comfort level with guys that have been in the fight and they’ve got significant snaps,” Roberts said. “They don’t panic, they don’t get flustered as easy. When you introduce new concepts, they’re able to absorb it a lot faster. Terrel’s done an outstanding job of that. He’s a very intelligent football player. He’s helped us, obviously, teach the scheme to the other guys and done a tremendous of that.”
With sophomore middle linebacker Dillon Doyle transferring from Iowa, Bernard will largely play outside linebacker again. Playing mostly in a reserve role, Doyle collected 13 solo tackles and 10 assists for the Hawkeyes in 2019.
“Dillon is probably one of the smartest football players on the team,” Bernard said. “He’s a guy who comes in every day and pushes me and everybody in the room to really get better.”
Ashton Logan, Bryson Jackson, Matt Jones and former running back Abram Smith are also expected to make contributions at linebacker.
Secondary
Though senior cornerback Raleigh Texada is the only returning starter in the secondary, Baylor’s prospects aren't as dire as they might appear.
Junior cornerback Kalon Barnes, a former state sprint champion at Silsbee, saw considerable time in a backup role as he made 22 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception. Sophomore cornerback Mark Milton played in all 14 games last season and has been impressive during camp.
Texada’s experience will be valuable after making 20 starts over the last two seasons, including all 14 games last year when he amassed 45 tackles and five pass breakups.
“Raleigh gives us the ability to play some zone concepts,” Aranda said. “I think press (coverage) is something that he’s really attacked. I’m so encouraged just by his enthusiasm and his desire to learn something new and really improve. He’s one of my favorite guys to watch, just his speed and excitement, his want and his ability to grow and learn is very impressive.”
Though safety J.T. Woods wasn’t a full-time starter as a sophomore last season, he played in 14 games and made five starts as he collected 36 tackles and forced three fumbles.
Christian Morgan played in 12 games and had 12 tackles as a sophomore safety last season after playing in 13 games and starting three as a redshirt freshman in 2018. Will Williams played in four games last year, but was able to keep his redshirt.
“In terms of the back end, the safety position, it’s J.T. or Williams, I think have a lot of length, a lot of range,” Aranda said. “Christian gives us an in-the-box safety. I think he’s improved his middle field range, coverage and vision. I think we’re still working on improving some more there.”
Since the Bears will often line up in a 3-3-5 defense, the “star” hybrid safety-linebacker position will be a pivotal spot. Both Jalen Pitre and Jairon McVea have shown considerable promise during camp.
“You’ve got Pitre who can bring in a blitzing aspect that can set edges against the run, that can cover as well,” Aranda said. “So I think that combination of star athletes enables us to really be dynamic and really play into each other strengths.”
Special teams
Baylor’s kicking game is in good hands with John Mayers back for his sophomore year after hitting 16 of 19 field goals in 2019, including a 51-yarder.
Issac Power averaged 40.3 yards on 69 punts as a redshirt freshman and improved as last season progressed as he placed 23 punts inside the 20. Sophomore Noah Rauschenberg and senior Jay Sedwick provided the Bears with solid kickoffs last season.
It remains to be seen who will return kicks and punts for the Bears, but Ebner and Lovett are candidates.
“With special teams, we want our best players contributing and playing and taking ownership,” Aranda said. “I think it’s very much an attitude and it’s very much contagious. So I’m really proud of (special teams coach) Matt Powledge and what’s he’s been able to do there with the time we’ve had going back to Zoom meetings.”
