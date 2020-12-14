BU appearing before NCAA infractions committee

Baylor officials are scheduled to appear virtually before the NCAA Committee on Infractions on Monday and Tuesday for issues involving the football program's sexual assault scandal, according to ESPN.

The hearing comes more than two years after Baylor received an NCAA notice of allegations and more than four years after coach Art Briles and Baylor President Ken Starr were fired in May 2016. Former Baylor athletic director Ian McCaw was put on probation and eventually resigned.

The hearing had been scheduled for April 2020 but was postponed following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baylor is charged with lack of institutional control and Briles faces charges of failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance, both Level I violations, the most serious under NCAA rules.

The allegations are mostly tied to the NCAA enforcement staff's assertion that Baylor football players received impermissible benefits when coaching staff members and other administrators failed to report allegations of sexual assault made by female students against football players, which is required under Title IX.

Briles and his assistant coaches reportedly intervened in the discipline of football players, worked to keep their cases under wraps and tried to arrange legal representation for their players.