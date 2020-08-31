BU secondary showing promise

Losing second-team All-America safety Grayland Arnold and several other veterans would take its toll on any secondary across college football.

But Baylor’s secondary is more battle tested than it might appear.

Though senior cornerback Raleigh Texada is the only returning starter, cornerbacks Kalon Barnes and Mark Milton and safeties JT Woods and Christian Morgan saw considerable playing time for last year’s 11-3 team that finished second in the Big 12 and played in the Sugar Bowl.

First-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda likes the versatility his defensive backs bring to the table.

“The five DBs, there is an element of being positionless,” Aranda said. “There are certain strengths. The ability to be kind of nameless and interchangeable in today’s game allows for quite a bit of hidden successes, and we’re looking for those in offenses that we face.”

Baylor’s fifth position in the secondary is the “star” position, a hybrid safety-linebacker spot that features senior Jairon McVea and fourth-year junior Jalen Pitre. Both players have shown the ability to cover receivers and handle tackling duties.

“Jairon has really been able to cover well in the slot and be able to do zone concepts that we want for him to execute as well as the man principles, the man coverages that are so dependent on his technique,” Aranda said. “He’s covering the slot receiver, kind of their go-to guy. It’s been really exciting to see McVea play the way he has.”

Pitre has been a fan favorite since he was the only player from the 2017 signing class who was recruited by former coach Art Briles that kept his commitment to Baylor after Briles was fired.