BU softball signs 5 Central Texas players

Five Central Texas softball players were among the seven who signed with Baylor on Wednesday.
Midway outfielder Caroline Rowatt and infielder Jenna Rowatt, who are twin sisters, were joined by Bosqueville infielder Emry McDonough, Crawford catcher Grace Powell and Lorena outfielder-infielder Ashlyn Wachtendorf.
Liberty High School pitcher-outfielder Kaci West and Santa Fe (Texas) outfielder Rylie Bouvier also signed with the Lady Bears.
“There’s lots of versatility in this class,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “I believe this will be one of the most intelligent classes we’ve ever signed and that’s a big statement. This class has some well-developed athletes ready for college ball with even more untapped potential that could develop it into an amazing group.”
