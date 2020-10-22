Desperate UT should upend BU

The heat is on Texas coach Tom Herman following consecutive losses to TCU and Oklahoma and “The Eyes of Texas” controversy swirling around the team.

The latest development is that Texas President Jay Hartzell stated the school song will be played at the Baylor game Saturday in Austin even if it’s a canned recording instead of the Longhorn Band.

This summer, some Texas players called for the song to be removed, citing its origins at a minstrel show featuring performers in blackface in 1903.

The controversy is the last thing Longhorns coach Tom Herman needed since he’s got big problems already with a defense that can’t stop anybody.

Baylor (+8.5) at Texas

There’s nobody more eager to play a football game than Baylor after its Oct. 17 game against Oklahoma State was postponed until Dec. 12 due to the Bears’ COVID-19 outbreak following their trip to play West Virginia on Oct. 3.

But there might not be a team more desperate to win than the Longhorns.