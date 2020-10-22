Desperate UT should upend BU

The heat is on Texas coach Tom Herman following consecutive losses to TCU and Oklahoma and “The Eyes of Texas” controversy swirling around the team.
The latest development is that Texas President Jay Hartzell stated the school song will be played at the Baylor game Saturday in Austin even if it’s a canned recording instead of the Longhorn Band.
This summer, some Texas players called for the song to be removed, citing its origins at a minstrel show featuring performers in blackface in 1903.
The controversy is the last thing Longhorns coach Tom Herman needed since he’s got big problems already with a defense that can’t stop anybody.
Baylor (+8.5) at Texas
There’s nobody more eager to play a football game than Baylor after its Oct. 17 game against Oklahoma State was postponed until Dec. 12 due to the Bears’ COVID-19 outbreak following their trip to play West Virginia on Oct. 3.
But there might not be a team more desperate to win than the Longhorns.
Though the Bears should be able to put points on the board against Texas’ shoddy defense, their offensive line is still a huge question mark after allowing six sacks in a 27-21 double-overtime loss to West Virginia.
Baylor’s defense has looked good against Kansas and West Virginia, but the Bears haven’t faced a quarterback as versatile as Texas’ Sam Ehlinger.
Texas 35, Baylor 24
Kansas (+19.5) at No. 20 Kansas State
Jayhawks coach Les Miles is back on the sideline after not making the trip to West Virginia due to a positive COVID-19 test.
A 38-17 loss to the Mountaineers couldn’t have helped him feel better.
But the biggest development for the Jayhawks is that star running back Pooka Williams opted out of the season earlier this week, citing a family health situation.
With veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson out for the season with an injury, freshman Will Howard will take over for the Wildcats, who are riding a three-game winning streak. Playing the hopeless Jayhawks is a perfect way to ease him into his new role.
Kansas State 45, Kansas 21
Oklahoma (-6.5) at TCU
It’s strange to even say the words "unranked Oklahoma."
After two straight losses, the Sooners bounced back with a 53-45 quadruple-overtime win over Texas that probably won’t start their way back to the College Football Playoff but gave them hope that freshman Spencer Rattler can be a clutch quarterback.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Sooners go on a roll the rest of the season.
Oklahoma 42, TCU 24
No. 17 Iowa State (+3.5) at No. 6 Oklahoma State
After opening with a 31-14 loss to Louisiana, the Cyclones have rebounded nicely with three straight wins over TCU, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.
Brock Purdy has looked more like the veteran quarterback that everybody thought would lead the Cyclones while Breece Hall leads the Big 12 with 531 yards rushing and eight touchdowns.
But the Cyclones haven’t faced a defense as good as Oklahoma State’s. The Cowboys should keep the Big 12’s lone CFP hope alive with their fourth straight win.
Oklahoma State 24, Iowa State 17
West Virginia (-3) at Texas Tech
While West Virginia is coming off wins over Baylor and Kansas, Texas Tech is still searching for its first victory.
The Red Raiders let a late lead slip away for a 63-56 overtime loss to Texas before dropping road games against Kansas State and Iowa State.
Things have gone so bad for the Red Raiders, they’ve got nowhere to go but up. This is their opportunity to change the nosedive they've been on.
Texas Tech 35, West Virginia 31
Season: 9-10 overall, 4-15 against the line
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!