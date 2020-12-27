Lumley dies following long cancer battle

Former Baylor assistant softball coach Mark Lumley died early Sunday morning following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Due to his illness, Lumley, 65, retired from coaching in September after serving 20 seasons at Baylor with head coach Glenn Moore. He was replaced on the softball staff by former Baylor assistant baseball coach Steve Johnigan.
Since an initial diagnosis in 2007, Lumley has had four different bouts with cancer. He had his prostate removed in 2007, went through chemotherapy treatments in 2015 when cancer was found in his lymph nodes and then had surgery in November 2018 for colorectal cancer.
After getting back on the field coaching full-time during a 2020 season cut short by COVID-19, Lumley learned that the cancer had spread to his vertebrae in March.
“He was out here at times when he shouldn’t have been here, when he should have been taking care of himself,” said Moore following Lumley’s retirement. “He has always put others ahead of himself. I admire him for how he’s been driven by doing that.”
Lumley served as Baylor’s hitting coach and helped developed All-Americans like Ashley Monceaux, Chelsi Lake, Brette Reagan, Shelby Friudenberg, and Lindsey Cargill.
He helped the Lady Bears reach 13 NCAA regionals while making four trips to the Women’s College World Series while compiling an overall record of 775-377.
Lumley drew great satisfaction from watching any hitter improve her swing and pull the most from her ability.
“I think every coach loves to see a kid develop,” said Lumley in a June interview. “When things click, it makes you feel really good and it validates you as a coach. We get great students here who care about education. But they also know we have a tradition of winning and they’ve got to swing the bat well.”
Lumley’s 37-year career included two seasons with Moore at LSU before arriving at Baylor in 2000. Lumley previously spent 12 years as the head coach at Flowering Wells High School in Tucson, Ariz.
Lumley was known for his humor even during difficult times. Following rectal surgery, he began wearing a colostomy bag that he had to change periodically to dump his waste. But in typical Lumley fashion, he found a way to joke about his new accessory.
“I haven’t sent (Baylor athletic director) Mack Rhoades a note yet, but I was going to tell him I had a call from a colostomy bag company to be a model,” said Lumley in February 2019. “You know I look pretty handsome right now. But I turned them down. I’m going to stay at Baylor.”
Throughout the whole cancer ordeal, Moore saw how Lumley relied on his Christian faith and his constant wit.
“He’s had a tremendous attitude,” said Moore in a June interview. “I think his faith is very evident. Even with his challenges with his health, he still loves to laugh and cut up, which has probably overshadowed some of scary times he’s faced.”
During his illnesses, Lumley drew a lot of support from Baylor’s coaching staff and players. Lumley also leaned heavily on the support of his wife, Stacey.
“She’s my angel, no doubt about it,” said Lumley in the 2019 interview. “She’s been with me through this the whole time. She used to leave me notes on the mirror: ‘You’ve got this. We’ll get through this.’ She’s been there with me every day and has encouraged me.”
Lumley is survived by Stacey and stepsons Trey, Mason and D.J.