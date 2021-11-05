 Skip to main content
Playoff picture: How local high school football districts shook out
THE PLAYOFF PICTURE

The following is a breakdown of the playoff qualifiers for each of the Central Texas districts in the Tribune-Herald coverage area. Four teams qualify for the postseason in Classes 2A and above. Two teams per district make the playoffs in Class 1A (six-man). Teams in bold type are the Division I representatives in Class 6A and TCAF.

PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS

District;1st;2nd;3rd;4th

11-6A;Duncanville;DeSoto;Cedar Hill;Waxahachie

12-6A;Temple;H. Heights;Belton;Bryan

5-5A (II);Aledo;Timberview*;Burleson*;Everman*

5-4A (I);Stephenville;La Vega;Mid. Heritage;Brownwood

5-4A (II);Glen Rose;Hillsboro;Ferris;Godley

7-4A (II);Van;Brownsboro;Canton;Mexia

9-4A (II);C. Spring;Salado;Connally;Gatesville

7-3A (I);West;Grandview;Whitney;Maypearl

8-3A (I);Malakoff;Groesbeck;Teague;Fairfield

11-3A (I);Lorena;Academy;Yoe;Rockdale

13-3A (II);Franklin;Rogers;Lexington;Riesel

7-2A (I);Crawford;Tolar;Bosqueville;Hamilton

8-2A (I);Italy;Marlin;Cayuga;Dawson

12-2A (I);Holland*;Hearne*;Thorndale;R-Lott*

8-2A (II);Albany;Santo;Hico;C. Plains

10-2A (II);Mart;Chilton;Bremond;Wortham

11-1A (I);Blum;Avalon;—;—

12-1A (I);Abbott;Coolidge;—;—

15-1A (I);Jonesboro;Lometa;—;—

12-1A (II);Cranfills Gap;Morgan;—;—

14-1A (II);Oglesby;Mount Calm;—;—

TAPPS 2-III;[2COL]Pantego at Grace (Sat.);Covenant;Shelton

;[2COL](Div. IV bracket);1st Bapt. (5th);Reicher (6th)

TAPPS 6M 3-II;Live Oak;Vanguard;Coram Deo;Ovilla

TAPPS 6M 3-III;Longview;Greenville;Garland;—;—

TCAF 6M 1;MCH;Heritage;MW Comm.*;Nazarene*

;;;Killeen (5th);Legacy (6th)

* Tied for position

