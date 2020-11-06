Playoff picture: How local high school football districts shook out

The following is a breakdown of the playoff qualifiers for each of the Central Texas districts in the Tribune-Herald coverage area. Four teams qualify for the postseason in Classes 2A and above. Two teams per district make the playoffs in Class 1A (six-man).
UIL Classes 6A and 5A will conclude regular-season play Dec. 4 and begin the playoffs Dec. 11. TAPPS teams wrap up the regular season next week and begin postseason play Nov. 21.
PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS
District;First;Second;Third;Fourth
5-4A (I);Mid. Heritage;La Vega;Stephenville;Brownwood
5-4A (II);Glen Rose;Godley;Ferris;Hillsboro
7-4A (II);Mexia;Van;Bullard;Canton
9-4A (II);Salado;Connally;China Spring;Gatesville
7-3A (I);Grandview;West;Dal. Madison;Maypearl
8-3A (I);Malakoff;Groesbeck;Kemp;Teague
11-3A (I);Lorena;McGregor*;Rockdale*;Academy
13-3A (II);Franklin;Buffalo;Rogers;Lexington
7-2A (I);Crawford;Bosqueville;Tolar;Rio Vista
8-2A (I);Italy;Dawson*;Marlin*;Kerens*
12-2A (I);Hearne;Holland;Thorndale;Thrall
8-2A (II);Albany;Cross Plains;Santo;Hico
10-2A (II);Mart;Bremond;Hubbard*;Chilton*
11-1A (I);Blum;Covington;—;—
12-1A (I);Abbott;Coolidge;—;—
15-1A (I);Jonesboro;Lometa;—;—
12-1A (II);Morgan;Walnut Springs;—;—
14-1A (II);Oglesby;Dime Box;—;—
TCAF 6M 1 (I);Westlake;Heritage;MCH;Parkview
* tied for position
