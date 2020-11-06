 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Playoff picture: How local high school football districts shook out
0 comments
THE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Playoff picture: How local high school football districts shook out

  • 0

The following is a breakdown of the playoff qualifiers for each of the Central Texas districts in the Tribune-Herald coverage area. Four teams qualify for the postseason in Classes 2A and above. Two teams per district make the playoffs in Class 1A (six-man).

UIL Classes 6A and 5A will conclude regular-season play Dec. 4 and begin the playoffs Dec. 11. TAPPS teams wrap up the regular season next week and begin postseason play Nov. 21.

PLAYOFF QUALIFIERS

District;First;Second;Third;Fourth

5-4A (I);Mid. Heritage;La Vega;Stephenville;Brownwood

5-4A (II);Glen Rose;Godley;Ferris;Hillsboro

7-4A (II);Mexia;Van;Bullard;Canton

9-4A (II);Salado;Connally;China Spring;Gatesville

7-3A (I);Grandview;West;Dal. Madison;Maypearl

8-3A (I);Malakoff;Groesbeck;Kemp;Teague

11-3A (I);Lorena;McGregor*;Rockdale*;Academy

13-3A (II);Franklin;Buffalo;Rogers;Lexington

7-2A (I);Crawford;Bosqueville;Tolar;Rio Vista

8-2A (I);Italy;Dawson*;Marlin*;Kerens*

12-2A (I);Hearne;Holland;Thorndale;Thrall

8-2A (II);Albany;Cross Plains;Santo;Hico

10-2A (II);Mart;Bremond;Hubbard*;Chilton*

11-1A (I);Blum;Covington;—;—

12-1A (I);Abbott;Coolidge;—;—

15-1A (I);Jonesboro;Lometa;—;—

12-1A (II);Morgan;Walnut Springs;—;—

14-1A (II);Oglesby;Dime Box;—;—

TCAF 6M 1 (I);Westlake;Heritage;MCH;Parkview

* tied for position

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sport

Sports briefs

‘Cowboy’ Ryan Karl takes aim at lightweight title

Sport

Sports briefs

Baylor golf's Chapelet pockets silver medal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert