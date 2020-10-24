SPORTS BRIEFS

BU deflects Iowa State with defense

AMES, Iowa — Baylor volleyball’s defense swatted away Iowa State on Saturday, as the No. 2 Bears completed the series sweep with a 25-22, 25-20, 25-20 victory.

Baylor (9-1) recorded a season-high 13 blocks, and sophomore Kara McGhee assisted on a career-high 11 of those. Iowa State (2-6) mustered just an .078 attacking percentage against that stiff defense at the net.

The back-row play for the Bears was equally as sharp. Three players also recorded double-digit digs for Baylor in Callie Williams (14), Emily Van Slate (11) and Shanel Bramschreiber (11). The win was the ninth straight for Baylor following a season-opening loss.

The Bears will return home for a two-match set against West Virginia on Thursday and Friday.

BU women romp in Shootout

The Baylor women’s tennis team went 7-4 in singles matches and 8-1 in doubles during the two-day H-E-B Baylor vs. Texas Shootout on Friday and Saturday at the Bears’ tennis facilities.

Baylor closed the Shootout by sweeping three doubles matches and splitting six singles decisions on Saturday at the Hurd Tennis Center.