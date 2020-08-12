Dr Pepper 'harder to find'

Dr Pepper took to Twitter this week to let its fans know they are aware the soda is sometimes hard to find.
“We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it — hang tight! Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper — including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda.”
Soda and beer manufacturers have been experiencing a lack of cans because of the national aluminum can shortage, which experts say was caused by in increase in drinking at home instead of in restaurants and bars because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr Pepper received a response from another industry that has faced a shortage.
Toilet paper company Charmin said, “Welcome to the club. We feel your pain.” To which Dr Pepper responded, “TP and DP — in this together.”
Guillen memorial
HOUSTON — A memorial for a slain Texas soldier has been scheduled more than three months after she was killed by a fellow soldier at Fort Hood, an attorney for the family has announced.
The service is set for Friday at the same field on which Vanessa Guillen once played soccer as a high school athlete, Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam said in a news release. The Catholic service will run from noon to 8 p.m. at Cesar E. Chavez High School in Houston.
It will be open to the public and also streamed online.
Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22, and Army officials confirmed July 6 that her remains had been found. Investigators said she was bludgeoned to death on base by a fellow soldier, who later killed himself, according to a federal complaint.
Civilian Cecily Aguilar, 22, is charged with a federal count of conspiracy to destroy evidence in helping dispose of the body. She has pleaded not guilty and is being held at the Bell County Jail.
Guillen’s death is under investigation by Army officials. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy ordered an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood following Guillen’s slaying.
Statue eyed
RICHMOND — A Black resident of a Texas city that has a statue honoring three white supremacists has attempted to take ownership of it in an effort to remove it.
Tres Davis, who has lived in Richmond for 15 years, would like the monument to be moved to a museum, the Houston Chronicle reported.
The monument pays respects to three members of a white supremacist group called the Jaybirds, which sought to take control of the Fort Bend County government from the Woodpeckers, a group that included many Blacks elected during Reconstruction.
“In my view, the monument is a direct slap and insult to African-Americans of Richmond and Fort Bend,” the 53-year-old said.
While community members have called for the statue to be removed, questions have arose about whether the county government or Richmond owns the statue.
“If it’s abandoned, nobody owns it. Why can’t I own it?” Davis said. He did some research on Texas property laws and decided to put a sign on the monument, with his intentions to own it. He also sent notices in July to local officials, including the city attorney and manager.
That same month, the city responded in a letter that they have “constructive possession” over the monument, forbidding Davis or anyone associated with him from moving it. The city attorney noted that the statue is located on property owned by the city since 1940.
City Manager Terri Vela told the newspaper that the ownership of the monument has switched between the city and county through the years.
“Our City thrives on being a place where hate and racial prejudices will not be tolerated,” Vela said Tuesday. “Saying that, we continue to work with our community partners and private citizens to find the best solution.”
Removing the statue has been a topic of discussion in recent years, but the issue has been revitalized following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. The death of Floyd sparked protests worldwide against racial injustice and police brutality and pushed communities to remove images and symbols of white supremacy and the Confederacy.
UT-Austin president
The University of Texas System’s Board of Regents unanimously named Jay Hartzell the sole finalist for president of its flagship university on Tuesday.
Hartzell, former dean of the University of Texas at Austin’s business school, was named interim president in April after former university President Greg Fenves stepped down. Fenves served five years at the helm at UT-Austin and is now president of Emory University in Atlanta.
“His work has been outstanding in these critical times that we’re facing,” Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife said during Tuesday’s virtual meeting. “We’ve heard positive comments from members of the university community and the public about his effectiveness in his role.”
The board typically conducts a national search and appoints a presidential search advisory committee to select a president of an institution, but in this case the board invoked an alternative selection process. Eltife will appoint a committee to offer advice and evaluation on the sole finalist.
The Board of Regents approved an annual salary of $795,000 in June for Hartzell as interim president. In 2018, Fenves earned $762,220 as UT-Austin’s president.
Hartzell has a challenging semester ahead of him as leader of UT-Austin, overseeing the university’s pandemic response this fall and addressing calls from students and faculty about the racial inequity on campus.
“Leading The University of Texas as interim president has been an incredible honor, and I am equally honored to be named the sole finalist to lead this great university into the future,” Hartzell said in a statement after the board’s decision. “I look forward to serving my alma mater any way I can as we seek to overcome today’s challenges.”
Tribune News Service and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
