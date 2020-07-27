Gunfire injures woman in rural home

Deputies responded to a shooting near Beaver Lake Road and Old Mexia Road at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, where a woman was reportedly hit by gunfire, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steve January said.
The woman was lying on a bed inside the home when a bullet went through the mattress and struck her, causing a superficial wound.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, deputies said.
January said two cars, a black Dodge Challenger and a red Mercedes-Benz CLA 250, had left a nearby water park shortly before gunfire was heard coming from the area. It was unclear if the subjects in the cars were the individuals responsible for the shooting, but both vehicles left the area immediately, January said.
The home where the woman was injured was struck approximately four times, January said. Another home nearby was hit at least once. Deputies collected shell casings from the area afterward, he said.
Both vehicles wanted in questioning left the area on U.S. Highway 84.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office at 757-5095.
Shooting
A 23-year-old man was shot and injured late Sunday night while he was inside a local home, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Police were called to the 500 block of N. 32rd Street at about 10:30 p.m., where the man was hit by gunfire. Bynum said the man was hit, possibly by one bullet, and injured his right hip and right hand.
Bynum said a woman called police after the shooting. It appeared the suspect likely targeted the man at the home. The suspect may have walked up to the home before opening fire.
Police found handgun shells outside the home. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, Bynum said.
No one was arrested overnight and the investigation is ongoing, Bynum said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!