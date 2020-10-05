Regal movie chain shutdown will hit 16-screener on Woodway Drive

But the precautions did not protect its leaky bottom line.

"Both AMC and Regal started opening up U.S. locations in August, but sustained closures in states like New York have kept the movie industry scrambling for cash," Forbes reported in its coverage this week.

Theaters both in New York and Los Angeles have yet to reopen.

Stock in Cineworld, Regal's parent, dropped 36% on Monday, while that of AMC Entertainment plunged more than 11%.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Cineworld, besides closing down its U.S. theaters, will shutter its 127 locations in the United Kingdom. Last month, Cineworld released midyear financials showing revenue fell nearly 70%, to $712 million, in the six months ending June 30 when compared with the first half of 2019, according to Journal reporting.

The Journal also noted that theater chains have been shaken by delays in release dates of major motion pictures. Warner Bros. said it would move "Wonder Woman 1984" to Christmas Day, from October. Disney altered release dates on 10 titles, the Journal reported, including delaying its Marvel spinoff "Black Widow" by six months and well into next year.