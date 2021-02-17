Tracking the winter crisis in Waco: Outages to continue, Marlin runs dry, WISD extends closure

Here is an update of the weather and power outage crisis gripping Greater Waco and the rest of the state. The Tribune-Herald will be updating this story throughout the day.

12:27 p.m.: Waco Independent School District will remain closed through the end of the week, Superintendent Susan Kincannon announced Wednesday.

"While the worst of the storm may be behind us, many families in our community are still without power and dealing with the damage caused by the extreme winter weather," she said in a statement to parents.

11:58 a.m.

The city of Marlin's water woes continued into Wednesday after officials discovered a 20-foot crack in a main pipe leading from the water plant.

City Manager Cedric Davis said water had been restored Tuesday for about two hours and officials were easing the release of water when apparently large chunks of ice In the lines caused the large crack, Davis said.

He said Marlin residents have been without water since Friday and have lost their patience with the city.