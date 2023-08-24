All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 1 high school football predictions
|DJ RAMIREZ
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|Midway at Mansfield
(7 p.m. at Anderson Stadium)
|Mansfield
|Midway
|Mansfield
|Temple at McKinney Boyd
(7 p.m. at MISD Stadium)
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|FW Southwest at Waco High (7 p.m.)
|Southwest
|Waco
|Southwest
|Leander Rouse at Lake Belton (7 p.m.)
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Belton at Pfl. Hendrickson (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|University at Robinson (7 p.m.)
|University
|University
|University
|La Vega at Kennedale
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Kennedale
|China Spring at Lorena
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|Hillsboro at McGregor
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Connally at Mexia
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Taylor at Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Godley at West
|West
|West
|West
|Troy at Whitney
|Whitney
|Troy
|Whitney
|Fairfield at Rusk
|Fairfield
|Rusk
|Rusk
|Groesbeck at Caldwell (7 p.m.)
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Teague at Rockdale
|Teague
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Lago Vista at Cameron Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Clifton at Merkel (7 p.m. at Dublin)
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Hamilton at Millsap (7 p.m.)
|Millsap
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Axtell at Moody
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Hico at Bruceville-Eddy (7 p.m.)
|Hico
|Hico
|Hico
|Goldthwaite at Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Marlin at Itasca (forfeit)
|Itasca at Connally JV (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Connally JV
|Blooming Grove at Riesel
|Riesel
|B. Grove
|Riesel
|Rosebud-Lott at Leon
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|Valley Mills at Wheeler
(6 p.m. at Burkbunett)
|V. Mills
|V. Mills
|Valley Mills
|Dawson at Rio Vista (7 p.m.)
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Frost at Bartlett (7 p.m.)
|Frost
|Bartlett
|Frost
|Hubbard at Granger (7 p.m.)
|Granger
|Granger
|Granger
|Crockett at Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Meridian at Lindsay (7 p.m.)
|Meridian
|Lindsay
|Lindsay
|Kerens at Wortham (7 p.m.)
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Bremond at Normangee
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton at Bosqueville
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Bishop Reicher at Milano (7 p.m.)
|Reicher
|Milano
|Milano
|Blum at Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Aquilla at Covington
|Aquilla
|Covington
|Aquilla
|Coolidge at Jonesboro (7 p.m.)
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Three Way at Gholson (7 p.m.)
|Gholson
|Three Way
|Three Way
|Oglesby at Penelope (7 p.m.)
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Stephenville FAITH Home School at Evant
|Evant
|FAITH
|FAITH
|Bynum at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.)
|Bynum
|Gap
|Gap
|Hill County Wolves Home School at Kopperl
|Hill Co.
|Kopperl
|Hill Co.
|Irving Faustina at Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Faustina
|Bartonville Lantana Harvest
at Mount Calm (7 p.m.)
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Harvest
|Gustine at Iredell
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Ranger at Walnut Springs (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Ranger
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|Vanguard at Georgetown Grace
(5 p.m. Thu. at Bryan Allen Academy)
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Texas Wind at Bellville Faith
(Thu. at Bryan Allen Academy)
|Wind
|Wind
|Wind
|Conroe Covenant at Live Oak (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Waco Christian at Rockwall Providence (7 p.m.)
|WCA
|WCA
|Providence
|Austin Valor South at Eagle Christian (7 p.m.)
|ECA
|ECA
|ECA
|Avalon at Methodist Children's Home (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Avalon