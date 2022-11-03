 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trib staff’s Week 11 high school football predictions

  • 0

Texas High School Football Predictions — Week 11: Dave Campbell Texas Football magazine managing editor Greg Tepper makes his picks on the top matchups across the state.

All games start at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.

Trib staff’s Week 11 high school football predictions

DJ RAMIREZ CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY
Copperas Cove at Temple*
(7 p.m. Thu.)		 Temple Temple Temple
Waco High at Killeen*
(7 p.m. at Buckley Stadium)		 Killeen Killeen Killeen
Killeen Ellison at Lake Belton* (7 p.m.) Lake Belton Lake Belton Lake Belton
Belton at University* (7 p.m.) University Belton Belton
Stephenville at La Vega* (Thu.) Stephenville La Vega Stephenville
Hillsboro at Venus* (7 p.m. Thu) Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro
Robinson at Connally* (7 p.m. Thu) Connally Connally Connally
West at Dallas Inspired Vision* (7 p.m. Thu.) West West West
Whitney at Dallas Gateway
Charter* (7 p.m. Thu.)		 Whitney Whitney Whitney
Teague at Fairfield* (Thu.) Teague Teague Fairfield
Malakoff at Groesbeck* (Thu.) Malakoff Malakoff Malakoff
Troy at Cameron Yoe* (Thu.) Yoe Yoe Yoe
Rockdale at McGregor* Rockdale Rockdale Rockdale
Clifton at Florence* (Thu.) Clifton Clifton Clifton
Hamilton at Goldthwaite* (7 p.m.) Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton
Axtell at Itasca* (7 p.m. Thu.) Axtell Axtell Axtell
Crawford at Bruceville-Eddy* (Thu.) Crawford Crawford Crawford
Marlin at Valley Mills* (Thu.) Marlin Marlin Marlin
Moody at Rosebud-Lott* (7 p.m. Thu.) R-Lott R-Lott R-Lott
Bosqueville at Riesel* Bosqueville Riesel Riesel
Hubbard at Mart* (7 p.m. Thu) Mart Mart Mart
Dawson at Wortham* (7 p.m. Thu) Wortham Wortham Wortham
Meridian at Frost* (7 p.m.) Frost Frost Frost
Milano at Chilton* (7 p.m. Thu.) Chilton Chilton Chilton
Iola at Bremond* (7 p.m. Thu.) Bremond Bremond Bremond
Bishop Reicher at Weatherford
Christian* (7 p.m. Thu.)		 W'ford W'ford W'ford
CenTex Outlaws vs. Austin Crusaders
Home School (1 p.m. Sat. at Bryan Brazos Chr.)		 Outlaws Outlaws Crusaders
Avalon at Blum* (7 p.m. Thu.) Blum Blum Blum
Covington at Three Way* (7 p.m. Thu.) Covington Covington Covington
Gholson at Abbott* (Thu.) Abbott Abbott Abbott
Penelope at Coolidge* (6 p.m.) Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge
Evant at Jonesboro* (Thu.) Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Morgan at Mount Calm* (7 p.m. Thu.) Morgan Morgan Morgan
Bynum at Kopperl* (7 p.m.) Bynum Bynum Bynum
Oglesby at Buckholts* (Thu.) Oglesby Oglesby Oglesby
Cranfills Gap at Iredell* (7 p.m. Thu.) Iredell Iredell Iredell
Walnut Springs at Bluff Dale* (7 p.m. Thu.) Bluff Dale Bluff Dale Bluff Dale
Vanguard at Austin Veritas* forfeit
Live Oak at Pfl. Concordia* Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
Eagle Christian at Greenville
Christian* (2 p.m. Sat.)		 ECA ECA ECA
TCAF playoffs: Methodist Home
at Decatur Victory (5 p.m. Sat.)		 Victory Victory Victory
RESULTS
Last week 34-8 33-9 34-8
Season to date 308-153 346-115 356-105

Note: Predictions made before Thursday night games.

Read this week's big preview

Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert