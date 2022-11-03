All games start at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 11 high school football predictions
|DJ RAMIREZ
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|Copperas Cove at Temple*
(7 p.m. Thu.)
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Waco High at Killeen*
(7 p.m. at Buckley Stadium)
|Killeen
|Killeen
|Killeen
|Killeen Ellison at Lake Belton* (7 p.m.)
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Belton at University* (7 p.m.)
|University
|Belton
|Belton
|Stephenville at La Vega* (Thu.)
|Stephenville
|La Vega
|Stephenville
|Hillsboro at Venus* (7 p.m. Thu)
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Robinson at Connally* (7 p.m. Thu)
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|West at Dallas Inspired Vision* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|West
|West
|West
|Whitney at Dallas Gateway
Charter* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Teague at Fairfield* (Thu.)
|Teague
|Teague
|Fairfield
|Malakoff at Groesbeck* (Thu.)
|Malakoff
|Malakoff
|Malakoff
|Troy at Cameron Yoe* (Thu.)
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Rockdale at McGregor*
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Clifton at Florence* (Thu.)
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Hamilton at Goldthwaite* (7 p.m.)
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Axtell at Itasca* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Crawford at Bruceville-Eddy* (Thu.)
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Marlin at Valley Mills* (Thu.)
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Moody at Rosebud-Lott* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|Bosqueville at Riesel*
|Bosqueville
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Hubbard at Mart* (7 p.m. Thu)
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Dawson at Wortham* (7 p.m. Thu)
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Meridian at Frost* (7 p.m.)
|Frost
|Frost
|Frost
|Milano at Chilton* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Iola at Bremond* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bishop Reicher at Weatherford
Christian* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|W'ford
|W'ford
|W'ford
|CenTex Outlaws vs. Austin Crusaders
Home School (1 p.m. Sat. at Bryan Brazos Chr.)
|Outlaws
|Outlaws
|Crusaders
|Avalon at Blum* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Covington at Three Way* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|Gholson at Abbott* (Thu.)
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Penelope at Coolidge* (6 p.m.)
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Evant at Jonesboro* (Thu.)
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Morgan at Mount Calm* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Bynum at Kopperl* (7 p.m.)
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Oglesby at Buckholts* (Thu.)
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Cranfills Gap at Iredell* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Walnut Springs at Bluff Dale* (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Bluff Dale
|Bluff Dale
|Bluff Dale
|Vanguard at Austin Veritas*
|forfeit
|Live Oak at Pfl. Concordia*
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Eagle Christian at Greenville
Christian* (2 p.m. Sat.)
|ECA
|ECA
|ECA
|TCAF playoffs: Methodist Home
at Decatur Victory (5 p.m. Sat.)
|Victory
|Victory
|Victory
|RESULTS
|Last week
|34-8
|33-9
|34-8
|Season to date
|308-153
|346-115
|356-105
Note: Predictions made before Thursday night games.
