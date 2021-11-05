All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 11 high school football predictions
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|DISTRICT 11-6A
|Midway at Mansfield Lake Ridge (7 p.m. Thu. at Newsom Stadium)
|Lake Ridge
|Midway
|Lake Ridge
|Waco High at Duncanville (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Duncanville
|Duncanville
|Duncanville
|DISTRICT 12-6A
|Copperas Cove at Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Killeen at Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|Arlington Seguin at University (7 p.m.)
|Seguin
|Seguin
|Seguin
|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
|La Vega at Waxahachie Life
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|DISTRICT 7-4A DIV. II
|Canton at Mexia
|Mexia
|Canton
|Mexia
|DISTRICT 9-4A DIV. II
|China Spring at Connally
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|Salado at Robinson
|Salado
|Salado
|Salado
|Gatesville at Jarrell
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Gatesville
|DISTRICT 7-3A DIV. I
|Maypearl at West
|West
|West
|West
|Dallas Life Oak Cliff at Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. I
|Kemp at Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Fairfield at Malakoff
|Malakoff
|Malakoff
|Malakoff
|Teague at Eustace
|Teague
|Teague
|Teague
|DISTRICT 11-3A DIV. I
|Rockdale at Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Caldwell at McGregor
|McGregor
|Caldwell
|McGregor
|Academy at Troy
|Academy
|Academy
|Academy
|DISTRICT 13-3A DIV. II
|Lexington at Clifton
|Lexington
|Lexington
|Lexington
|Riesel at Buffalo
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
|Valley Mills at Crawford (7 p.m.)
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Bosqueville at Hamilton (7 p.m.)
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Itasca at Tolar (7 p.m.)
|Tolar
|Tolar
|Tolar
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|Marlin at Axtell
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Italy at Dawson
|Italy
|Italy
|Italy
|DISTRICT 12-2A DIV. I
|Rosebud-Lott at Bruceville-Eddy
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|R-Lott
|Moody at Hearne
|Hearne
|Hearne
|Hearne
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. II
|Meridian at Santo (7 p.m.)
|Santo
|Santo
|Santo
|DISTRICT 10-2A DIV. II
|Mart at Wortham (7 p.m.)
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Bremond at Chilton (7 p.m.)
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Frost at Hubbard (7 p.m.)
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|TAPPS DISTRICT 2-III
|Tyler Bishop Gorman at Bishop Reicher (7 p.m.)
|Reicher
|Reicher
|Reicher
|DISTRICT 11-1A-I
|Avalon at Blum
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Milford at Covington
|Milford
|Milford
|Milford
|DISTRICT 12-1A-I
|Penelope at Abbott (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Coolidge at Aquilla
|Coolidge
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|DISTRICT 12-1A-II
|Iredell at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.)
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Walnut Springs at Morgan (7 p.m.)
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|DISTRICT 14-1A-II
|Buckholts at Mount Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|TAPPS 6-MAN 3-II
|Vanguard at McKinney Cornerstone
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|TAPPS 6-MAN 3-III
|Eagle Christian at Longview Christian Heritage
|Longview
|Longview
|Longview
|RESULTS
|Last week
|41-5
|42-4
|42-4
|Season to date
|346-98
|344-100
|338-106