Trib staff’s Week 11 high school football predictions
Trib staff’s Week 11 high school football predictions

All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY JOHN WERNER
DISTRICT 11-6A
Midway at Mansfield Lake Ridge (7 p.m. Thu. at Newsom Stadium) Lake Ridge Midway Lake Ridge
Waco High at Duncanville (7 p.m. Thu.) Duncanville Duncanville Duncanville
DISTRICT 12-6A
Copperas Cove at Temple Temple Temple Temple
Killeen at Belton Belton Belton Belton
DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
Arlington Seguin at University (7 p.m.) Seguin Seguin Seguin
DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
La Vega at Waxahachie Life La Vega La Vega La Vega
DISTRICT 7-4A DIV. II
Canton at Mexia Mexia Canton Mexia
DISTRICT 9-4A DIV. II
China Spring at Connally C. Spring C. Spring C. Spring
Salado at Robinson Salado Salado Salado
Gatesville at Jarrell Gatesville Gatesville Gatesville
DISTRICT 7-3A DIV. I
Maypearl at West West West West
Dallas Life Oak Cliff at Whitney Whitney Whitney Whitney
DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. I
Kemp at Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
Fairfield at Malakoff Malakoff Malakoff Malakoff
Teague at Eustace Teague Teague Teague
DISTRICT 11-3A DIV. I
Rockdale at Lorena Lorena Lorena Lorena
Caldwell at McGregor McGregor Caldwell McGregor
Academy at Troy Academy Academy Academy
DISTRICT 13-3A DIV. II
Lexington at Clifton Lexington Lexington Lexington
Riesel at Buffalo Riesel Riesel Riesel
DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
Valley Mills at Crawford (7 p.m.) Crawford Crawford Crawford
Bosqueville at Hamilton (7 p.m.) Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville
Itasca at Tolar (7 p.m.) Tolar Tolar Tolar
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
Marlin at Axtell Marlin Marlin Marlin
Italy at Dawson Italy Italy Italy
DISTRICT 12-2A DIV. I
Rosebud-Lott at Bruceville-Eddy R-Lott R-Lott R-Lott
Moody at Hearne Hearne Hearne Hearne
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. II
Meridian at Santo (7 p.m.) Santo Santo Santo
DISTRICT 10-2A DIV. II
Mart at Wortham (7 p.m.) Mart Mart Mart
Bremond at Chilton (7 p.m.) Chilton Chilton Chilton
Frost at Hubbard (7 p.m.) Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard
TAPPS DISTRICT 2-III
Tyler Bishop Gorman at Bishop Reicher (7 p.m.) Reicher Reicher Reicher
DISTRICT 11-1A-I
Avalon at Blum Avalon Avalon Avalon
Milford at Covington Milford Milford Milford
DISTRICT 12-1A-I
Penelope at Abbott (7 p.m. Thu.) Abbott Abbott Abbott
Coolidge at Aquilla Coolidge Aquilla Aquilla
DISTRICT 12-1A-II
Iredell at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.) Gap Gap Gap
Walnut Springs at Morgan (7 p.m.) Morgan Morgan Morgan
DISTRICT 14-1A-II
Buckholts at Mount Calm Mt. Calm Mt. Calm Mt. Calm
TAPPS 6-MAN 3-II
Vanguard at McKinney Cornerstone Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
TAPPS 6-MAN 3-III
Eagle Christian at Longview Christian Heritage Longview Longview Longview
RESULTS
Last week 41-5 42-4 42-4
Season to date 346-98 344-100 338-106
