All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 4 high school football predictions
|DJ RAMIREZ
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|DISTRCT 4-5A (I)
|Midlothian at Waco High* (7 p.m.)
|Midlothian
|Midlothian
|Midlothian
|Lake Belton at Killeen Shoemaker*
(7 p.m. at Buckley Stadium)
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|Lake Belton
|DISTRICT 7-3A (I)
|West at Whitney*
|Whitney
|West
|West
|TAPPS 1-IV
|Bishop Reicher at
Lubbock Chr.* (7 p.m.)
|Lubbock
|Lubbock
|Lubbock
|NON-DISTRICT
|Midway at Rockwall-Heath (7 p.m.)
|Heath
|Heath
|Heath
|Temple at Arlington Martin (7 p.m.)
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Copperas Cove at University (7 p.m. Thu.)
|University
|University
|University
|San Angelo Central at Belton (7 p.m.)
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Connally at China Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|C. Spring
|Lorena at La Vega
|Lorena
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Jarrell at Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Mexia at Gatesville
|Gatesville
|Mexia
|Gatesville
|Robinson at Fairfield
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Crockett at Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Buffalo at Teague
|Teague
|Teague
|Teague
|Bellville at Cameron Yoe
|Yoe
|Bellville
|Bellville
|Clifton at McGregor
|McGregor
|McGregor
|McGregor
|Houston Cypress Chr. at Troy (7 p.m.)
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|Early at Hamilton (7 p.m.)
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Axtell at Hubbard (7 p.m.)
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Axtell
|Itasca at Bartlett (7 p.m.)
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Dawson at Kerens (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Kerens
|Kerens
|Kerens
|CenTex Outlaws at Frost
|Frost
|Frost
|Frost
|Centerville at Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Milano at Meridian (7 p.m.)
|Milano
|Milano
|Milano
|Wortham at Blooming Grove
|Wortham
|Wortham
|B. Grove
|Bremond at Holland
|Bremond
|Holland
|Bremond
|Hearne at Chilton (7 p.m.)
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|SIX-MAN
|Johnson County Home School
at Blum (Sat.)
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Covington at Perrin-Whitt
|Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|Bynum at Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Sidney at Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Oakwood at Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Gholson at Morgan
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Iredell at Penelope
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Evant at Kopperl
|Kopperl
|Kopperl
|Kopperl
|Jonesboro at Newcastle (7 p.m.)
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Hill County Wolves Home School
at Mount Calm (7 p.m.)
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Mt. Calm
|Fredericksburg Heritage at Oglesby (7 p.m.)
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Oglesby
|Cranfills Gap at Rising Star
|Rising Star
|Rising Star
|Gap
|Texas Wind at Walnut Springs (7 p.m.)
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|Vanguard at Methodist Home (7 p.m. Thu.)
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|Gordon at Live Oak (7 p.m.)
|Gordon
|Gordon
|Gordon
|Leakey Big Springs Charter
at Waco Christian
|LBSC
|LBSC
|LBSC
|CenTex Bearcats
at Mineral Wells Community Chr. (7 p.m.)
|MWCC
|MWCC
|MWCC
|RESULTS
|Last week
|40-12
|40-12
|42-10
|Season to date
|115-44
|117-42
|118-41