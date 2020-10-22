All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Trib staff’s Week 9 high school football predictions
|CHAD CONINE
|BRICE CHERRY
|JOHN WERNER
|Duncanville at Waco High*
|Duncanville
|Duncanville
|Duncanville
|Bryan at Temple*
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Copperas Cove at Belton*
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|University at Arlington Seguin* (7 p.m.)
|Seguin
|Seguin
|Seguin
|La Vega at Midlothian Heritage*
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Ferris at Hillsboro* (7 p.m.)
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|China Spring at Robinson*
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Gatesville at Connally*
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Whitney at Dallas A+ Academy*
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|West at Dallas Madison*
|Madison
|West
|West
|Troy at Caldwell*
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|Lorena at Cameron Yoe*
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Yoe
|Rogers at Riesel*
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Crawford at Bosqueville* (7 p.m.)
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Kerens at Axtell*
|Kerens
|Kerens
|Kerens
|Marlin at Dawson*
|Dawson
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Bruceville-Eddy at Moody*
|Moody
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|Rosebud-Lott at Holland*
|Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|Meridian at Hico* (7 p.m.)
|Meridian
|Meridian
|Meridian
|Arl. Grace Prep at Bishop Reicher* (7 p.m.)
|Grace Prep
|Grace Prep
|Grace Prep
|Texas Wind at Nike Dallas Football Club*
|Nike
|Nike
|Nike
|SIX-MAN
|Blum at Bynum*
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Aquilla at Penelope*
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Coolidge at Abbott*
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Jonesboro at Zephyr*
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Evant at Lometa*
|Evant
|Lometa
|Evant
|Plano Coram Deo at Vanguard*
|Coram Deo
|Coram Deo
|Coram Deo
|Live Oak at Denton Calvary (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Greenville Chr. at Eagle Chr.*
|Eagle
|Greenville
|Eagle
|Parkview Chr. at Mineral Wells Comm.*
|Parkview
|Parkview
|Parkview
|Crowley Nazarene at Methodist Home*
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|MONDAY NIGHT
|Fairfield at Groesbeck* (6:30 p.m.)
|Groesbeck
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Wortham at Mart* (6 p.m.)
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Chilton at Bremond* (6 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Hubbard at Frost* (6 p.m.)
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|RESULTS
|Last week
|25-5
|25-5
|23-7
|Season to date
|203-81 (.715)
|194-90 (.683)
|86-27 (.761)
