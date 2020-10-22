 Skip to main content
Trib staff’s Week 9 high school football predictions
All games start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

  CHAD CONINE BRICE CHERRY JOHN WERNER
Duncanville at Waco High* Duncanville Duncanville Duncanville
Bryan at Temple* Temple Temple Temple
Copperas Cove at Belton* Belton Belton Belton
University at Arlington Seguin* (7 p.m.) Seguin Seguin Seguin
La Vega at Midlothian Heritage* La Vega La Vega La Vega
Ferris at Hillsboro* (7 p.m.) Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro
China Spring at Robinson* China Spring China Spring China Spring
Gatesville at Connally* Connally Connally Connally
Whitney at Dallas A+ Academy* Whitney Whitney Whitney
West at Dallas Madison* Madison West West
Troy at Caldwell* Troy Troy Troy
Lorena at Cameron Yoe* Lorena Lorena Yoe
Rogers at Riesel* Rogers Rogers Rogers
Crawford at Bosqueville* (7 p.m.) Crawford Crawford Crawford
Kerens at Axtell* Kerens Kerens Kerens
Marlin at Dawson* Dawson Marlin Marlin
Bruceville-Eddy at Moody* Moody B-Eddy B-Eddy
Rosebud-Lott at Holland* Holland Holland Holland
Meridian at Hico* (7 p.m.) Meridian Meridian Meridian
Arl. Grace Prep at Bishop Reicher* (7 p.m.) Grace Prep Grace Prep Grace Prep
Texas Wind at Nike Dallas Football Club* Nike Nike Nike
SIX-MAN
Blum at Bynum* Blum Blum Blum
Aquilla at Penelope* Penelope Penelope Penelope
Coolidge at Abbott* Abbott Abbott Abbott
Jonesboro at Zephyr* Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Evant at Lometa* Evant Lometa Evant
Plano Coram Deo at Vanguard* Coram Deo Coram Deo Coram Deo
Live Oak at Denton Calvary (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
Greenville Chr. at Eagle Chr.* Eagle Greenville Eagle
Parkview Chr. at Mineral Wells Comm.* Parkview Parkview Parkview
Crowley Nazarene at Methodist Home* MCH MCH MCH
MONDAY NIGHT
Fairfield at Groesbeck* (6:30 p.m.) Groesbeck Fairfield Fairfield
Wortham at Mart* (6 p.m.) Mart Mart Mart
Chilton at Bremond* (6 p.m.) Bremond Bremond Bremond
Hubbard at Frost* (6 p.m.) Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard
RESULTS
Last week 25-5 25-5 23-7
Season to date 203-81 (.715) 194-90 (.683) 86-27 (.761)
