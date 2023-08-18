Thanks for checking out our week in review, rounding up some 30-plus local news stories from the past seven days, all in once place.
The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Baylor University’s right to religious exemptions from certain Title IX policies pertaining to…
Mike Copeland: George's Party Zone back; Home sales slump; Lake Air Mall space; David's Bridal closing
The George's Party Zone is back after a hiatus. Lake Air Mall is looking to fill Tuesday Morning's former space. Area home sales are down, and more Waco business news.
Students moving into Baylor University this week are seeing the final result of a $41.7 million renovation that has transformed a residence ha…
For the past two years, Baylor students and Waco commuters have navigated the maze of construction cones near University Parks Drive and Inter…
Murder-for-hire trial
A judge declared a mistrial Friday night in the murder-for-hire case against Waco attorney Seth Sutton, with the jury remaining deadlocked aft…
Local development news
"This is a generational opportunity to develop a multi-phase project between two of the fastest growing regions in America in Austin and Dallas/Fort Worth," Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said.
The Waco City Council this week agreed to fund an implementation plan for revitalizing 25th Street, aiming to enhance its walkability and vibr…
Fun features
Members of the Baylor class of 2027 were not the only Baylor bears moving into their new homes on campus this week.
The nearly 50-year-old tradition is one where 99th birthdays are celebrated, late-in-life romances are born and doctors’ orders are disobeyed — all for the sake of dancing.
Texas Through Time in Hillsboro gives a free look at the biological diversity seen in the state tens of millions of years ago, and it is on a growth path.
Count Dracula, the most famous undead blood-sucker in pop culture, returns to make an appearance on the Brazos Theatre stage in its original production of Michael Long's play "Stake."
Property taxes: Exclusive coverage
G.W. Carver Middle School principal Reggie Lewis paused for a moment of quick reflection in his office Monday afternoon as school clocks count…
Crime beat
A judge in Waco sentenced a Killeen woman Monday to a 30-year prison term for her role in trying to cover up the death of Vanessa Guillén, exceeding sentencing guidelines.
High school football preview
Following an outdoor practice in the blistering August heat one afternoon earlier this week, Midway head coach Shane Anderson invited his play…
Kobe Black and Micah Hudson are embracing the moment: These 5-star recruits for Connally and Lake Belton will undoubtedly be college stars. For now, however, they’re cherishing their high-school teammates.
Baylor football preview
“I like where we're at” — Baylor head coach Dave Aranda says there's a feeling consistently present amongst this Bears group that wasn’t always there in the past: fun.