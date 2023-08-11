Thanks for checking out our week in review, rounding up some 30-plus local news stories from the past seven days, all in once place.

Most popular

TSTC plans $72 million center in Waco for program expansions Texas State Technical College in Waco is planning a $72 million center that will give it a visible presence from Interstate 35 and growing room for four of its programs.

Midway turns to armed staff, Waco ISD to contractors for new school security rules A handful of Midway ISD employees will be armed and trained to complement other new state-mandated security measures, while Waco ISD will contract with licensed officers to meet the requirements.

Baylor grads to bring rock climbing gym to Hewitt by spring A company started last year by a group of Baylor University graduates is set to bring the first rock climbing gym to McLennan County next spring.

Feel-good stories

Waco welcomes 36 newly minted U.S. citizens; Federal judge plans more ceremonies Flags waved and tears of joy flowed Friday as a Waco federal judge swore in 36 U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony that is expected to become a tradition.

G.W. Carver teachers, staff move into new Waco ISD school as work continues Bright, open spaces impressed G.W. Carver Middle School teachers and staff starting the move-in process at their new facility Monday, even as construction work continued.

Waco-area health entities get $8M state boost for crisis diversion expansion $8 million in state funding will support Waco-area efforts to keep people experiencing a behavioral health crisis from being jailed for lack of better options, and free up other resources.

Property taxes: Exclusive coverage

McLennan County property values up $4B, though blow of higher homestead exemptions expected Waco-area property values are on the rise this year, but officials say an expected boost to homestead exemptions would blunt the full force of higher values when tax bills arrive.

Lawsuits filed



E. coli outbreak

Playdium to close for summer as E. coli cases linked to pool reach 73 The Playdium Pool in West announced Friday it will close for the rest of the season, the same day officials reported more possible cases of E. coli following pool visits.

Other stories you might have missed

$10.4M Waco VA housing rehab set to begin in October requests city money A $10.4 million redevelopment project at the Doris Miller VA is expected to break ground in October, with $550,000 of city funding on the table at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Crime beat

Waco police: Mother, son arrested in gas station shooting fueled by gang feud Waco police arrested a 38-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son in a shooting police say was caused by a feud between two rival street gangs.

Sports beat

New-look Baylor offensive line continuing to build chemistry Isaiah Robinson is into theater and has a pretty good singing voice. Alvin Ebosele can play the bass guitar, and Tate Williams can play a litt…

Music & more

Waco Symphony announces star(s)-driven season With 2 guest artists, guest conductors and a space-themed concert near the total solar eclipse next April, the Waco Symphony could be justified in calling its season a star-studded one.

Waco playwright's ‘Gray’ drama updates Oscar Wilde story Trent Sutton, director of Waco's Wild Imaginings theater company, switches hats from director to writer with "Gray," a new spin on one of Oscar Wilde's most famous stories.

Still popular

Parkview Christian Academy closes doors on 46-year legacy Parkview Christian Academy will not be joining the hustle and bustle of this month’s back-to-school season.

Waco edges toward Stage 3 drought restrictions after hot, dry July City of Waco officials are considering Stage 3 drought restrictions soon after a hot, nearly rainless July that has left Lake Waco lower than …