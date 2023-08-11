Thanks for checking out our week in review, rounding up some 30-plus local news stories from the past seven days, all in once place.
Have a suggestion for something you'd like to see here? Just email digital@wacotrib.com.
Most popular
Texas State Technical College in Waco is planning a $72 million center that will give it a visible presence from Interstate 35 and growing room for four of its programs.
A handful of Midway ISD employees will be armed and trained to complement other new state-mandated security measures, while Waco ISD will contract with licensed officers to meet the requirements.
A company started last year by a group of Baylor University graduates is set to bring the first rock climbing gym to McLennan County next spring.
Feel-good stories
Flags waved and tears of joy flowed Friday as a Waco federal judge swore in 36 U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony that is expected to become a tradition.
Bright, open spaces impressed G.W. Carver Middle School teachers and staff starting the move-in process at their new facility Monday, even as construction work continued.
$8 million in state funding will support Waco-area efforts to keep people experiencing a behavioral health crisis from being jailed for lack of better options, and free up other resources.
Property taxes: Exclusive coverage
Waco-area property values are on the rise this year, but officials say an expected boost to homestead exemptions would blunt the full force of higher values when tax bills arrive.
Lawsuits filed
E. coli outbreak
The Playdium Pool in West announced Friday it will close for the rest of the season, the same day officials reported more possible cases of E. coli following pool visits.
Other stories you might have missed
A $10.4 million redevelopment project at the Doris Miller VA is expected to break ground in October, with $550,000 of city funding on the table at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Crime beat
Waco police arrested a 38-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son in a shooting police say was caused by a feud between two rival street gangs.
Sports beat
People are also reading…
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Close games or blowouts, doesn’t matter. Midway remains on the move.
Isaiah Robinson is into theater and has a pretty good singing voice. Alvin Ebosele can play the bass guitar, and Tate Williams can play a litt…
When you’re standing at the back of the line, it can feel as though it takes forever to move.
Music & more
With 2 guest artists, guest conductors and a space-themed concert near the total solar eclipse next April, the Waco Symphony could be justified in calling its season a star-studded one.
Trent Sutton, director of Waco's Wild Imaginings theater company, switches hats from director to writer with "Gray," a new spin on one of Oscar Wilde's most famous stories.
Still popular
Parkview Christian Academy will not be joining the hustle and bustle of this month’s back-to-school season.
City of Waco officials are considering Stage 3 drought restrictions soon after a hot, nearly rainless July that has left Lake Waco lower than …
A tenured McLennan Community College government professor is suing the college in federal court over his firing earlier this year that stemmed from a Jan. 25 incident with campus police.
In this Series
Trib week in review
-
Trib week in review: Arming Waco, MIdway ISD school staff, a huge TSTC expansion, $4 billion property value increase
-
Trib week in review: Plenty of Waco ISD news, innovative traffic projects and news from a murder-for-hire trial
-
Trib week in review: Historic properties, Waco's social media star, BBQ news and more
- 8 updates