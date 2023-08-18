Be the first to know
Texas State Technical College in Waco is planning a $72 million center that will give it a visible presence from Interstate 35 and growing roo…
A company started last year by a group of Baylor University graduates is set to bring the first rock climbing gym to McLennan County next spring.
A handful of Midway ISD employees will be armed and trained to complement other new state-mandated security measures, while Waco ISD will cont…
A federal lawsuit by two former teachers against Connally ISD claiming harassment and retaliation moved forward Monday.
New Big 12 members mean new faces in Waco; Windsor opens in Richland Mall; Ted Cruz and Pete Sessions will speak at the chamber's State of the…
The family of a young child abused at school by a former Lorena ISD employee has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the district and…
Waco-area property values are on the rise this year, but officials say an expected boost to homestead exemptions would blunt the full force of…
Bright, open spaces impressed G.W. Carver Middle School teachers and staff starting the move-in process at their new facility Monday, even as …
Parkview Christian Academy will not be joining the hustle and bustle of this month’s back-to-school season.
City of Waco officials are considering Stage 3 drought restrictions soon after a hot, nearly rainless July that has left Lake Waco lower than …
THE NEW WACO TRIB APP: Users can customize the app so you see the stories most important to you. You can also sign up for personalized notific…
The city of Woodway asked residents Tuesday to reduce outside water use by 50% until Aug. 22 to reduce water demand as it works to fix pumps.
Midway may put a 3-cent tax rate increase on the ballot to fund teacher salaries. But first, it would make a 3-cent cut to another piece of it…
The Waco area’s six remaining Purple Heart veterans of the Vietnam War gathered Monday to rededicate the monument bearing their names and hono…
$8 million in state funding will support Waco-area efforts to keep people experiencing a behavioral health crisis from being jailed for lack o…
Flags waved and tears of joy flowed Friday as a Waco federal judge swore in 36 U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony that is expected to …
The Bellmead City Council on Tuesday picked Jasmine Neal to be its mayor after a nearly 3-month deadlock. Council Member Bryan Winget was elec…
The McLennan Community College board on Tuesday signaled its support for a property tax rate that would bring in an extra $3.2 million in reve…
Woodway officials Wednesday continued to urge water conservation as they prepared to reinstall one well pump that needed repair and waited for…
Hewitt is poised to keep its tax rate stagnant for the upcoming fiscal year, though property values in the city are up 13% over last year.
A $10.4 million redevelopment project at the Doris Miller VA is expected to break ground in October, with $550,000 of city funding on the tabl…
Waco-area boutique owners are reminding people to shop with their locally owned small businesses during the annual Texas Sales Tax Holiday run…
McLennan County public health officials are investigating a possible E. coli outbreak at the Playdium Pool in West, which may already be contained.
Waco-area public health officials have announced another six cases of illness consistent with E. coli connected to Playdium Pool in West, brin…
Another 17 possible cases of E. coli have been reported in people who visited the Playdium Pool in West, bringing the total to 42, McLennan Co…
The Playdium Pool in West announced Friday it will close for the rest of the season, the same day officials reported more possible cases of E.…
Waco police arrested a 38-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son in a shooting police say was caused by a feud between two rival street gangs.
Waco police arrested a teenager early Thursday after a man reported the teen tried to rob him outside a strip club and fired a gun at him as he fled.
West police arrested a 27-year-old man over the weekend after officers discovered him and a minor partly undressed in the backseat of a car.
Waco police arrested a 20-year-old man over the weekend, accusing him of busting in the door of a North Waco home and threatening the resident…
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Close games or blowouts, doesn’t matter. Midway remains on the move.
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Midway improved to 2-0 at the Little League Softball World Series on Monday, this time with a run-rule rout.
GREENVILLE, N.C. — One win down, four to go.
Isaiah Robinson is into theater and has a pretty good singing voice. Alvin Ebosele can play the bass guitar, and Tate Williams can play a litt…
Baylor soccer was voted No. 11 in the Big 12 Preseason Poll by the league's coaches, the conference announced Thursday.
When Elise McGhee looks around the court at Baylor’s volleyball practices, she recognizes something is missing.
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda probably learned about the concept of yin and yang when he was studying philosophy at Cal Lutheran.
When you’re standing at the back of the line, it can feel as though it takes forever to move.
A tenured McLennan Community College government professor is suing the college in federal court over his firing earlier this year that stemmed…
With 2 guest artists, guest conductors and a space-themed concert near the total solar eclipse next April, the Waco Symphony could be justifie…
Trent Sutton, director of Waco's Wild Imaginings theater company, switches hats from director to writer with "Gray," a new spin on one of Osca…
