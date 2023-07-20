Trib week in review: July 22
- From staff reports
There has been more fallout regarding Jason Aldean’s controversial single, “Try That in a Small Town.”
Woodway's Regal Jewel movie theater, still commonly known by its original "Hollywood" moniker, will close for good Thursday as its parent comp…
The new restaurant Sammy and Kyle Citrano will open on Franklin Avenue will not have George's III on the marquee.
Several names were dropped during a hearing on the proposed development along Highway 84. Trader Joe's received considerable air time, as did …
Big changes are in the works at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, home to the Union Hall food emporium that arrived four years ago.