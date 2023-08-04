Thanks for checking out our week in review, rounding up some 30-plus local news stories from the past seven days, all in once place.
Most popular
A judge ruled Friday a Waco attorney may not call and question witnesses himself during his upcoming trial on a murder-for-hire charge.
Parkview Christian Academy will not be joining the hustle and bustle of this month’s back-to-school season.
Regional planners are seeking more federal funds for demonstration projects meant to influence traffic patterns and make roadways safer for pe…
World-famous and local art
"Hermès in the Heart of Texas" is at Art Center Waco for the next 10 weeks, offering a comprehensive view of Kermit Oliver's acclaimed 3-decade collaboration with the Parisian designer.
The title of Waco artist Susan L. Sistrunk’s exhibit, “Swan Song,” sums it up: It’s her latest and last exhibit in the Waco gallery she has op…
Other stories you might have missed
Cottonwood Creek Golf Course is in line for major renovations, including long-needed major drainage repairs that could eventually require exte…
City of Waco officials are considering Stage 3 drought restrictions soon after a hot, nearly rainless July that has left Lake Waco lower than …
The Waco Municipal Court will offer a three-week period of amnesty from arrest and late fees for anyone with an arrest warrant out for unpaid Waco tickets.
The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider awarding a $4.3 million contract to Barsh Construction to convert an old East Waco railbed into…
Crime beat
Sports beat
First impressions are just that. They’re an impression, an outline, but far from the fully formed picture to come, the one with lines and edge…
Baylor football is officially back.
The first day of football camp is like the first day of school. Everyone is healthy, refreshed, motivated and ready to attack all obstacles th…
You’ve heard the old expression, “Look good, play good?” (English teachers everywhere are wincing. Yes, you want to play well, but forgive me,…