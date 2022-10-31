A pair of T-Rex greet a trick-or-treater at the Halloween on Colcord event Monday, organized by the Sanger-Heights Neighborhood Association with a $7,500 grant from the city of Waco to block streets and provide security. A crowd of more than 2,000 enjoyed candy, food and kids activities along a four-block stretch of Colcord Avenue.
Trick-or-treaters crowd Colcord Avenue in neighborhood tradition
