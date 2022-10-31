 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tricks, treats and T-Rex

Trick-or-treaters crowd Colcord Avenue in neighborhood tradition

halloween

Children and adults turn out on Colcord Avenue for the annual Sanger-Heights Halloween event.

 Jerry Larson, Tribune-Herald
Prehistoric neighborhood

Children and adults turn out on Colcord Avenue on Monday for the traditional Halloween event.
halloween

Deak and Dan Walden hand out candy to children Monday night on Colcord Avenue. Volunteers in the Sanger-Heights neighborhood once again worked with city officials to close several blocks of Colcord for the event, which drew more than 1,000.
halloween

Hilary Grant hands out candy to children Monday night on Colcord Avenue. Volunteers in the Sanger-Heights neighborhood once again worked with city officials to close several blocks of Colcord for the event, which drew more than 1,000.
halloween

Rocko, dressed as a pirate, gets into the spirit for the annual Sanger Heights Halloween on Colcord Avenue event.
halloween

Noah Krell hands out candy to children on Colcord Avenue on Monday. Volunteers in the Sanger-Heights neighborhood once again worked with city officials to close several blocks of Colcord for the traditional Halloween event, which drew more than 1,000.

A pair of T-Rex greet a trick-or-treater at the Halloween on Colcord event Monday, organized by the Sanger-Heights Neighborhood Association with a $7,500 grant from the city of Waco to block streets and provide security. A crowd of more than 2,000 enjoyed candy, food and kids activities along a four-block stretch of Colcord Avenue.

Halloween is the time of the year where we dress up in costumes, but its also so much more. Today on The Why, well explore it all: Why is the holiday such a huge commercial success? Why are adults just as into it as kids? Why do we always hear about tampered candy? And why do many of us love scary movies?  
