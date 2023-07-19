The Texas State Technical College culinary arts program has resumed serving weekly meals to the public.

The student-operated restaurant will feature Caribbean cuisine this week, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street.

The $15 three-course lunch includes starter, entree and dessert. Advance reservations are required by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu, and all are welcome.

Upcoming cuisine themes include Brazilian on July 28, Mexican on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, and a Southern brunch on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11. For more information, call

254-867-4868.