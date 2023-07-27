The Texas State Technical College culinary arts program has resumed serving weekly meals to the public.
The student-operated restaurant will feature Brazilian cuisine this week from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center, Campus Drive and Eighth Street.
The $15 three-course lunch includes starter, entree and dessert. Advance reservations are required by emailing wacoculinary@tstc.edu, and all are welcome.
Upcoming cuisine themes include Mexican on Aug. 2 and Aug. 4, and a Southern brunch on Aug. 9 and Aug. 11.
For more information, call 254867-4868.