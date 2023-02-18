Two fatalities were reported early Saturday in an apartment fire near Richland Mall that displaced 24 people, Waco Fire Department officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the fire at Three 44 Apartments in the 300 block of Richland Drive at 7:04 a.m., four minutes after receiving a call. Firefighters saw the size of the fire that started at a second-story apartment and called in more units, said Robby Bergerson, executive deputy fire chief.. Twelve vehicles and 77 firefighters responded to the scene.

Two adults in the upstairs apartment were found dead, an Justice of the Peace Walter "Pete" Peterson was expected to order an autopsy, Lt. Keith Guillory said. The WFD fire marshal's office was still investigating the cause of the fire by mid-morning.

Guillory said a smoke alarm was discovered in the apartment but investigators had not determined whether it was functioning.

Eight apartments suffered smoke and water damage, leading to the evacuation of 12 adults and 12 children. The apartment complex management and Red Cross will work together to find housing for those displaced, Guillory said.