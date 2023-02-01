Unsafe road conditions persist around Waco

Authorities say overnight precipitation and freezing temperatures into Wednesday morning made road conditions around Greater Waco worse than Tuesday.

"it’s been steadily sleeting for the past few hours so road conditions are even worse today," Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in Wednesday morning statement.

Waco police say motorists should avoid areas around Lakeshore Drive, Interstate 35, Waco Drive overpass of Highway 77, Herring Avenue and Martin Luther King bridges.

"Sleet is expected to continue throughout the day so stay home if you can!!" Shipley said.

Woodway public safety reported wet roads that are not frozen, but Hewitt police say officers found patchy ice on the roadways and the bridges are still frozen over.

"Most of our partner cities are seeing the same conditions- if not worse," a Hewitt police statement Wednesday morning said. "If you HAVE to get out and travel, please take it slow and expect it to be very icy in our area."

Bellmead police reported slick roads in their city Wednesday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety in McLennan County continued responding to crashes.

"We are still attending to motorists in need, conducting roadway assessments, and investigating crashes as they occur," Sgt. Ryan Howard said in a Wednesday morning email. "With the area still having winter weather advisory, I advise continuing to use preventive measures and staying off the roads if possible."

The National Weather Service extended its winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Thursday.

NWS station at Waco Regional Airport showed overcast skies at 8:51 a.m. Wednesday and a temperature of 28 degrees, with winds out of the north at 9 mph and a wind chill of 19 degrees.

Freezing rain should start around 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, weather service meteorologist Steve Fano said Tuesday evening. Overcast skies and freezing temperatures should continue all day and all night, he said.