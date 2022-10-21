 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Finishing touches

USS Livingstone afloat

  • 0
USS Livingstone afloat

Baylor University Pi Beta Phi and Kappa Sigma members work in the final hours available to get their homecoming float, featuring the USS Livingstone aircraft carrier, ready for judging along with about a dozen other floats Friday afternoon outside McLane Stadium. The homecoming parade through downtown and back to Baylor will start at 7 a.m., ahead of the Bears' matchup with the University of Kansas Jayhawks at 11 a.m.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barraez captures Ironman Waco

Barraez captures Ironman Waco

Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert