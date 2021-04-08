Vanguard tennis players move on to TAPPS state semis

Karch Knoll and Aldo Ibarra both moved on in the boys’ singles bracket. Both won their first two matches in straight sets. The possibility of an all-Vanguard final in girls’ doubles and boys’ doubles still hangs in the air. Vanguard’s girls tandems of McKenna Lowrey and KK Horner and Courtney Wiethorn and Avery Haynes each advanced to the semifinal round. The same held true on the boys’ side for Vanguard’s teams of James Merchant and Zach Henry along with Ethan Marsh and Hyrum Blackwelder.