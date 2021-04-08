 Skip to main content
Vanguard tennis players move on to TAPPS state semis
Vanguard tennis

Vanguard advanced four doubles teams and two singles players to the state semifinals of the TAPPS tournament on Thursday.

 Vanguard College Prep photo

Vanguard’s tennis team opened up TAPPS state tournament play with a bang, advancing four doubles teams and two singles players to the state semifinal round at the Waco Regional Tennis Center.

Karch Knoll and Aldo Ibarra both moved on in the boys’ singles bracket. Both won their first two matches in straight sets. The possibility of an all-Vanguard final in girls’ doubles and boys’ doubles still hangs in the air. Vanguard’s girls tandems of McKenna Lowrey and KK Horner and Courtney Wiethorn and Avery Haynes each advanced to the semifinal round. The same held true on the boys’ side for Vanguard’s teams of James Merchant and Zach Henry along with Ethan Marsh and Hyrum Blackwelder.

Vanguard’s semifinalists will report to the WRTC at 9 a.m. Friday and will start play shortly after several rained-out matches from Thursday are completed.

