Vigilante YouTube video prompts Waco police to arrest man on sex offender registry violation

Waco police announced Friday evening they have arrested a man who appears in a vigilante YouTube video on a charge that he violated the terms of his sex offender registration requirements.

The arrest Friday of Brian Christopher May, 26, followed his appearance in a YouTube video produced by a man who posed as a 14-year-old girl in an effort to expose sexual predators, according to a Waco police press release. Police who saw the video recognized May as a registered sex offender and received "multiple phone calls from the community about this video," according to the press release.

"The creator of the YouTube video has not contacted the Waco Police Department and we encourage him to do so as detectives look for additional evidence," the press release says. "The actions performed in this video are risky operations even for trained professionals and we want community members to report these concerns to allow our officers take the proper precautions to conduct a full and thorough investigation for a prosecutable case and for everyone’s safety."

Officials ask that anyone with information about the incident call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4375.

As of Friday evening, it appeared the YouTube video in question was marked as private, and not available to viewed by the general public. A social media post from midday Friday links to a video titled "Waco Texas Predator Catchers - #1 Brian May" and a caption that starts "This was literally the first catch we attempted." The link leads to a YouTube channel titled Waco Predator Catchers, which has one video, marked as private.

May did not appear on the McLennan County Jail roster Friday evening.