Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host the sixth annual Central Texas Vines and Wines program on May 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. at Valley Mills Vineyards, located at 1686 FM 1637 in Valley Mills.

The Bagnasco family will be hosting and focusing on vineyard management.

A breakfast and a steak lunch will be provided during the program. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and consists of a $35 registration fee.

RSVP before May 19 by calling 254-757-5180 or emailing Candace Chapman at candace.chapman@ ag.tamu.edu.