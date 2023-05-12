The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service will host the sixth annual Central Texas Vines and Wines program from8:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. May 23 at Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686Farm-to-Market Road 1637 in Valley Mills.

The Bagnasco family will be hosting and focusing on vineyard management.

A breakfast and a steak lunch will be provided during the program. Registration costs $35 and will start at 8:30 a.m.

RSVP before May 19 by calling 254-757-5180 or emailing Candace Chapman at candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.