Joel Martinez, director of aviation for the city of Waco, will speak on the future of Waco Regional Airport at a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the chamber office, 101 S. Third St.

Cost is $20 and includes lunch. To register, go to ecs.page.link/ eMn3z.

Martinez's presentation will cover the ongoing $8.8 million airport renovation and how the changes will affect travelers' experiences at the airport, as well as an update on future plans, air traffic trends and flight options.