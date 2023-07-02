The Waco Animal Shelter held a ribbon-cutting June 20 to celebrate its renovated shade pavilion courtyard.

The revamped courtyard space features more shade and a cooler place for pets to play, relax and meet potential adopters.

More than $1.3 million from community donors, as well as city funding, contributed to the overhaul.

“These courtyards represent so much more than just yards — they are a place for animals to play, relax, train, and meet their forever families under the shady canopy,” a city Facebook post says. “These yards have received so much use, and we’re excited for this latest renovation, making it larger and a little cooler for our pups to enjoy!”

The shelter, located at 2032 Circle Road, remains “dangerously full,” according to the Humane Society of Central Texas, which handles adoptions for the city-run shelter. Those wishing to adopt or foster dogs can visit humanesocietycentraltexas.org, email hsctxwaco@gmail.com or call 254-754-1454.