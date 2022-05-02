Waco-based Insurors Indemnity pledges $54,000 to Red Cross' Ukraine relief

Insurors Indemnity Co., an iconic Waco business, has pledged $54,000 for aid to Ukraine and urged other local companies to contribute.

"We encourage other business to step up and help," said Insurors chairman Tom Chase, speaking by phone from New York. "We're concerned things would so deteriorate in Europe, Russia would try to take something over."

The pledge from Insurors Indemnity goes to the American Red Cross. A check recently was handed over to Anjuli "AJ" Renold, executive director of Heart of Texas American Red Cross. Insurors was told the money would be directed to the local Red Cross affiliates in countries supporting Ukrainian refugees.

"At this stage of the conflict, the Red Cross is one of the few aid organizations who have been given access to areas experiencing the heaviest fighting in Ukraine," said the news release Insurors issued announcing its gift.

Humanitarian aid includes distributing food, water and medication, as many of those fleeing have lost identification documents and prescriptions.

The Red Cross also is providing beds to civilians taking refuge in bomb shelters; setting up reception and transfer points for displaced people within Ukraine; and delivering supplies such as tarps for homes damaged by shelling.

It is estimated 12 million Ukrainians will need some type of assistance.

The news release said Insurors decided to donate 5% of new business premiums in March to assist with relief efforts. The company provides business coverage through its property, casualty and surety products, primarily in Texas, but also in several other states. Finance is offered through Roadrunner Premium Finance Co., a subsidiary within Insurors.

Insurors' headquarters is located on South Fifth Street downtown. The company is supported by 350 independent agents in its coverage area.

"Business is very good. We're growing quite nicely," Chase said. "Weather is a big determinant of whether we are profitable or not. If storms hit, we pay claims. If too many storms hit, we pay too many claims."

Insurors in April finalized its purchase of Fort Worth-based Colonial Lloyds, which has been serving the Texas homeowners' market since 1981. The company will be rebranded as Roadrunner Indemnity Company.

"We are excited to carry on the Colonial Lloyds tradition of excellence. This acquisition is an important part of our strategy to broaden the insurance products we offer to policyholders, backed by competitive rates and fast, fair claims service," Insurors president Dave Talbert said in a statement.

"We're moving all operations down here, but we're not really moving any people," Chase said of the buyout. "As we are taking over operations, more people will be hired here. We're hiring constantly."

