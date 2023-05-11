The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Poage Park,100PoageDrive in Woodway. Suzi Ickles will present a program on lettering on rocks and turning them into pieces of art work to keep or give away. Attendees are invited to bring a sack lunch and beverage, or go with a group to a restaurant near the park.
Waco Calligraphy Guild
