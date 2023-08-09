The city of Waco and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will operate a cooling center from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday at the Waco Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. Air conditioning, seating and bottled water will be available. Pets are welcome as long as they are in a crate. The cooling center will be extended as needed depending on the weather.